Boomerang Writer
Less than a week into 2022 and it’s already crunch time for many people who make New Year’s resolutions to act on them — something that can be much more difficult in practice.
Studies show that people often time goals and projects based on the calendar, said Sean McCrea, Department of Psychology chair at the University of Wyoming.
“At least at the end of the year, we are in this kind of evaluative mode,” McCrea said, adding it’s a “time to evaluate where things stand.”
January is named for the Roman god Janus, who has two faces: one for looking forward and one for looking back, he said. Identifying intentions for the future is part of a reflective process people have been doing for centuries.
In modern day, that means setting New Year’s resolutions about anything from exercising more to stressing less to being more kind kind to others.
In the days leading up to the New Year, employees at the Laramie Recreation Center were busy getting clients registered for January. The rec center saw an uptick in registrations for January, said Kat Vialpando, customer service supervisor.
The same was true at Planet Fitness. Registration was up 17% for January compared to other months, and is up 33% from last year, said manager Lloyd Antoine. The branch has about 4,000 members and sees between 300 and 500 people a day.
Managers were unclear whether the increase was tied to people making New Year’s resolutions or an influx of college students who return Laramie after their winter break.
Keith Starks, who owns Laramie Fitness, said his gym is usually quiet in January. The slow pace is a big change from gyms in Denver, where January is the busiest month of the year, he said.
No matter the reasoning for getting a gym membership — or taking any step toward self-improvement as the calendar rolls over — applying the principles of a New Year’s resolution could make or break a person’s ability to follow through.
Research shows that many Americans end up failing their resolutions before they’ve really even gotten started. The New York Post reports that the average person quits a resolution in 32 days, and many earlier than that.
The high failure rate could be due to a gap between people’s intentions and their ability to achieve all the tasks that come with a goal, McCrea said. In other words, it’s easy to set goals without thinking about the day-to-day efforts necessary to achieve them.
“Intentions are similar to making a wish on your birthday,” McCrea said.
Goals, on the other hand, require people to thoughtfully consider their own personal needs, abilities and desires.
If someone wants to be more physically fit but hates going to the gym, s/he shouldn’t make a New Year’s resolution to go to the gym more. Instead, a more realistic resolution would be to exercise more by doing something you actually enjoy, like cross-country skiing or playing a sport.
To elevate the resolution from wishful thinking to reality, McCrea said it’s important to make a concrete plan for achieving it. This step is crucial to ensure that a sense of failure doesn’t overshadow the hope and optimism that comes with the New Year and a new goal.
“If you set goals that are too difficult and don’t accomplish them, you probably don’t feel so good about yourself,” McCrea said.
Coming out of the holiday season, people can be filled with hope or distress that might impact their view on the future.
“I think the holidays in general are a time that people experience a lot of stress,” McCrea said. “(There’s) good and bad stress of being around family, (and) disruption of normal routine.”
Someone’s outlook on life, as well as past trauma or loss that surface during the holidays, influences whether or not people see the New Year as an opportunity for positive change, McCrea said.
Even a partial effort is better than none at all, McCrea said. Especially in terms of health and wellness, it’s important to remember that a small improvement is improvement.