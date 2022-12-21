...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted
include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga,
Shirley Basin, and Baggs.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70
MPH expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Laramie Interfaith has been working to connect people in need of a place to shelter from the cold with vouchers for motel rooms and other resources, Executive Director Josh Watanabe said.
He recommended that anyone in need of shelter make arrangements Wednesday, but that the group would continue offering assistance Thursday as much as possible. Interfaith is located at 712 E. Canby Street.
Interfaith also partners with Laramie Police Department to offer emergency motel room vouchers to people who are stranded in town due to weather, car accidents or similar circumstances.
These vouchers can be obtained by calling LPD dispatch at 307-721-2526.
Be proactive for water pipes
The city of Laramie also recommends people take precautions to keep their pipes from freezing.
People should let their faucets drip or in cases of extreme cold flow in a small stream. They should also use heat tape where pipes could be prone to freezing, keep their homes at a minimum of 60 degrees, open cabinets to let heat reach the pipes, disconnect exterior hoses and cover exterior faucets, according to a news release.