When Senate File 4 was first proposed and approved on third reading on March 8, it would have provided another possible revenue source for airports and airport authorities in Wyoming. However, once the bill reached the House, it died on a split vote, 30-30, laden with proposed amendments.
“This was an opportunity to get this into state law,” said Jack Skinner, now-retired airport manager of Laramie Regional Airport. “I think it was a missed opportunity.”
He said had the legislature passed the bill that it wouldn’t be imposed on people, rather that it would go before the public who would vote on it.
If the bill had passed it would have given counties authority to create airport districts. From there, once approved, the maximum a district could levy would be three mills.
“Airports are getting more and more expensive to run,” Skinner said. Monies raised could be used in a number of ways, including providing better service as well as going towards capital improvements. “Laramie Regional Airport is quite healthy financially, but we rely upon fuel sales.”
In certain respects, he said, both the city and the county have been very supportive, particularly in the area of obtaining grant money. Other than that, though, both entities don’t provide much other funds, thus Laramie Regional Airport is mostly self-funding.
Skinner didn’t detail what it costs to operate Laramie Regional Airport, except to say that its budget varies depending upon certain factors and didn’t elaborate upon what those factors might entail, save one: capital improvements.
According to Tim Stamp, a member of the airport board of directors and cited in an earlier article, the terminal was approximately a 12-year project that came in at a cost of $12 million.
“It took 12 years to plan for and put in the infrastructure before even applying for funding from the FAA,” said Stamp; the FAA is the Federal Aviation Administration. “The money came from a six penny capital tax, which came to $5 million. The state gave $2.3 million, another $2.5 million came from the FAA, and the remainder came from various grants and private contributions.”
At that time, the only thing remaining to be constructed will be a bridge that will allow passengers boarding or departing not have to brave the elements. Stamp said the cost for that is approximately $800,000. Because of cost overruns, that would have to wait. He hoped it would not be long.
HOW THEY VOTED
Among those in the House who voted against the proposed bill was Ocean Andrew, who represents House District 46 (R).
Prior to the vote, Andrew proposed an amendment that would have required airports to maintain a fee and rental structure prior to an authority seeking a mill levy. It included a landing fee of $3 per 1,000 pounds of aircraft. He withdrew his amendment before it could be voted on.
AYES: Cathy Connolly, Bill Henderson, Bob Nicholas, Karlee Provenza, John Romero-Martinez, Trey Sherwood, Sue Wilson, Dan Zwintzer
NAYS: Ocean Andrew, Jim Blackburn, Landis Brown, John Eklund, Jared Olsen, Clarence Styvar
Editor’s note: Phone calls seeking comments from Andrew, who voted against, and Trey Sherwood, who voted in favor, were not returned as of presstime.