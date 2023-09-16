Fort Laramie Restoration

Natalie Kinni, left, and Dante Boe working on restoration in the 1874 cavalry barracks. Their work included cleaning up cracks, filling cracks, applying whitewash over the patches and repainting doors and trim.

 Cynthia Sheeley/Torrington Telegram

FORT LARAMIE — As a result of being buildings that were never meant to last for more than 10 to 15 years, historic preservations at military forts, like the Fort Laramie National Historical Site, pose many challenges. The mission of preserving these historical buildings for future generations is constantly warring with time and resources.

The major project currently being worked on at the fort is the 1874 cavalry barracks. This building is Fort Laramie’s largest building. When exploring the building today, visitors can view different displays including the squad bay upstairs, the kitchen and mess room and the armory.

