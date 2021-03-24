Anita Brentslinger was going through an accumulation of materials that had built up since she bought her house in 2001. In the process, she came across two pages of a 1947 dated three-page document; the third page was missing.
“I was cleaning out some files when I came across it,” Brentslinger said.
What she read came across was an ugly reminder of an earlier time, when racism was not only the accepted norm, but openly codified. While it was overt in the South, it was not as open in the other regions of the country. But it was there, nevertheless. Apparently, even in Laramie.
Even in communities that had little if any minorities, covert practices such as redlined districts in which minorities were restricted to certain neighborhoods. Redlining is a practice by some mortgage lenders when they refuse to lend money or extend credit to borrowers in certain areas of town or for other discriminatory reasons. It can also apply when real estate agents follow similar practices in showing homes.
The act is referred to as redlining for the presumed practice of mortgage lenders of drawing red lines around portions of a map to indicate areas or neighborhoods in which they do not want to make loans. These red-lined areas are typically occupied by people with lower incomes or of a certain race.
Often these were older neighborhoods that had seen better times and had now fallen into disrepair. Amenities and utilities, such as water and sewer, reliable electricity, etc., were either of such poor quality or actually non-existent.
Overt measures such as the two pages of the three-page document Brentslinger came across specifically banned minorities, as well as people of certain faiths, from living in certain subdivisions.
In Brentslinger’s case it was a subdivision now known as Twin Parks, that had been built by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a/k/a the Mormons.
A CHANGE AND A SCANDAL
It wasn’t until the late 1970s-early 1980s that the Latter Day Saints hierarchy changed its attitude toward Blacks and other minorities, particularly as it related to be ordained in its priesthood. However, racism continued to permeate the faith’s culture.
A notorious incident occurred in Laramie in 1969 involving the University of Wyoming football team. The incident is now known as the “Black 14.”
When the team had traveled to Provo the year prior, Brigham Young University players spit on defensive lineman Tony McGee him and took cheap shots at his knees, McGee said. Referees, and even his own coach, had ignored his complaints about racist taunts. When Wyoming’s black players walked back to the locker room after the game, someone turned on the field sprinklers, drenching them.
“I don’t have a problem with Mormons,” he told his teammates. “I have a problem with my treatment on the field.”
The following year, prior to the BYU game being played, McGee and 13 other black members of the football team wanted to protest and went to the then-coach, Lloyd Eaton for permission. He immediately threw them off the team.
It wouldn’t be until 2019 that the University began the process of reconciliation with the “Black 14.” In autumn of 2020, the “Black 14” and the Church of Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ teamed up and conducted a massive food drive.
THE COVENANT
Although Brentslinger has owned the house 20 years, she has been a Laramie resident the past 42 years. Still, coming across the covenant was a surprise. Although she is knowledgeable what attitudes were nearly 70 years ago, she didn’t dismiss them. Instead, she expressed appreciation for the advances nowadays and optimism going forth.
With that, she read what the covenant contained.
“No persons of any race rather than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that the covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant.”