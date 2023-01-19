Alcohol file photo

The length of public testimony and debate spurred by Senate File 13, which would gradually increase the number of bar-and-liquor licenses available in each community, forced the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee to push most of addressing the legislation to the committee’s Thursday meeting.

CHEYENNE — Three bills addressing liquor licenses in Wyoming were on the docket for the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee Tuesday morning, but only one was voted on.

Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to push the legislation dealing with bar-and-grill liquor licenses, as well as creating a new tavern and entertainment liquor license, to the committee’s Thursday meeting.

