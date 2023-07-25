JACKSON — Ervin Carlson did not take his presence in Yellowstone National Park for granted.

As a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, the manager of its buffalo herds, and the president of the Intertribal Buffalo Council, Carlson took a minute to reflect on American military commanders’ policies of killing buffalo to deny Native Americans a critical food source during the Indian Wars in the 1800s.

