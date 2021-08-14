Dobby, my 2-year-old Australian shepherd, is in paradise. There is water, other dogs to play with and sticks to chew on. In Dobby World, it really doesn’t get much better than this.
We’re at Morad Park in southwest Casper. This lovely park is bound on one side by the North Platte River, and by urban development in all other directions. It creates a wonderful island of green amid the cottonwood trees abutting the river. The popular Platte River Parkway, a delightful foot and biking pathway that follows along the river as it meanders through the city, also passes through Morad Park.
The park itself is a natural area, lacking mowed lawns and groomed gardens, and, lucky for Dobby, it’s also a dog park. Dobby and I had never gone to a dog park before, so I was unsure of the rules. Typically, I leash him until the owner of another dog says it’s OK for them to meet and play.
I read a sign indicating the park is an off-leash area for friendly dogs. If nothing else, Dobby is friendly. He is laser-focused on wanting to play with other dogs. I’ve found few dogs with the same staying power to play, play and play some more. He never quits, and sometimes other dogs get annoyed with his unending exuberance.
The first dog we see is frolicking in the river. I call to the owner to make sure it is fine for Dobby to join him. The owner looks at me like I was asking an odd question and said it is fine.
I let a very excited Dobby off his leash. He is off and running, but hesitates, a little unsure of the larger dog when he gets close. After a few sniffs, I guess the signals are fine, and Dobby decides all is good. As it turns out, the other dog is a perfect match, and also up for a good romp. As they play, wrestling both in and out of the water, other dogs come by. Some join in, some look on with doubt, and others look away with total disinterest. Meanwhile, Dobby is truly having the time of his life.
While a lovely area, the transformation from what it was like when I explored the area as a youngster is significant. I grew up about a mile away. In my teen years, I wandered the area fairly regularly. I got there via bicycle, pedaling mostly gravel roads that are all paved now.
Back then, the site was a lush wetland. Ponds, bogs and seeps made for a rather mucky and wet slog to get to the river. I caught pollywogs, salamanders and even an occasional turtle. Such activity hinted at my eventual career as a wildlife biologist. Rarely did I bump into other humans.
In the Dog Days of Summer, my mom dropped me off a good ways upriver, and I’d spend the day lounging on an inner tube, in the company of siblings or friends. Once at Morad Park, we’d get out and walk home.
I saved up babysitting money and made what was, to me, a major purchase: an inflatable canoe. I floated the river in style, but could still just let the air out at the end of the outing and carry it back home.
All of this came back to me as I watched Dobby in his pure joy. While Morad Park is a very different place now, it still has its merit and is worthy of exploration. It’s also a place where a dog can truly get to be a dog.
It’s also a popular landing spot for those in canoes and kayaks, a popular activity on the North Platte River these days.
I watched numerous groups of river floaters go by. Then the actual reason for us being at the park came into view. It was my sister, several nieces, and even a grand-niece and grand-nephew. It was my family. They had taken off on the river before I came to town, so I was unable to join them.
I waved from the bank when I spotted them and was slightly overcome with emotion. This was the first time I’d seen any of them since March 2020. Being vaccinated now, I finally felt comfortable hugging and dancing for joy as they landed at the river’s edge via kayak and paddleboard.
Dobby was happy because I was happy — and because in his world, this was about the best place on Earth.