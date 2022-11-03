After a few slow years, students are beginning to fill up classes at Laramie County Community College’s Albany County campus.

This semester, 856 students are enrolled in classes at the local branch of the college, said LCCC Director of Institutional Research Sarah Smith. This is a 16.8% increase in enrollment compared to the fall 2020 semester, and an increase from the 805 students who enrolled in fall 2021.

LCCC-Albany County 2

Students chat during an English as a second language class on Oct. 31, 2022, at the Albany County campus of Laramie County Community College. 

