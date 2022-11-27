Wyoming House of Representatives-66th session

The Wyoming House of Representatives discusses bill amendments during the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s general session on March 23, 2021, inside the House chamber of the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — A joint resolution that would create a new class of property came out of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee this week.

Members of the committee voted to sponsor the resolution and two bills Monday after spending the evening deliberating the best approach for offering property tax relief. There were debates among lawmakers on constitutionality and the amount of relief that should come from the state and municipalities.

