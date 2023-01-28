Laramie residents were eagerly looking forward to Thursday, Sept. 8, 1949. That was grand opening day for Laramie’s new Wyo Theater.

But was it really new? Yes and no. The Wyo was a new name, but the building was a remodel of the Crown Theater on 5th Street that opened on Sept. 2, 1928. It has been mostly closed for several years but efforts are underway to restore it for community use.

Kim Viner is a sixth generation Laramie native and retired Commander in the U.S. Navy. Note that “theatre” is the British spelling, sometimes used in America to sound more sophisticated, but “theater” is the most common usage in America.

