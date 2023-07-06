A family-favorite outing during Laramie’s Hometown Celebration — the Jubilee Days Carnival — returned for another year, kicking off Wednesday in downtown Laramie.

Only 30 minutes into its opening, festive atmosphere was already bustling with the sounds of carnival music, whirring rides and chatty people. Families, friends, couples, and kids roamed the grounds near the Laramie Railroad Depot as the sun began to set on the evening on the other side of the tracks.

