THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
452 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, CHEYENNE,
DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Starship, one of many thrill rides featured at the Jubilee Days Carnival, begins to show its lights as the sun gets lower in the sky during the evening of Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
The Lucky Duck game allows participants to pick up a duck either marked as small, medium or large. The duck they chose corresponds with the size of the prize. It is one of many games available to play at the Jubilee Days Carnival in downtown Laramie.
Starship, one of many thrill rides featured at the Jubilee Days Carnival, begins to show its lights as the sun gets lower in the sky during the evening of Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Crowds begin to gather near the food and drink stands at the Jubilee Days Carnival the evening of Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
The Lucky Duck game allows participants to pick up a duck either marked as small, medium or large. The duck they chose corresponds with the size of the prize. It is one of many games available to play at the Jubilee Days Carnival in downtown Laramie.
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Mega Loop is one of many thrill rides featured at the Jubilee Days Carnival in downtown Laramie.
A family-favorite outing during Laramie’s Hometown Celebration — the Jubilee Days Carnival — returned for another year, kicking off Wednesday in downtown Laramie.
Only 30 minutes into its opening, festive atmosphere was already bustling with the sounds of carnival music, whirring rides and chatty people. Families, friends, couples, and kids roamed the grounds near the Laramie Railroad Depot as the sun began to set on the evening on the other side of the tracks.
Laramie resident Talia Hendricks sat with her nieces Hayden and Taylor Winner at a picnic table outside the food stands.
Hendricks shared that she has attended Jubilee Days since college, with her first year being 2011.
Hayden and Taylor, sisters from Green River, said they loved the community events Laramie provided during the first few days of their visit.
Hayden, a rising senior at Green River High School, said she loved spending the Fourth of July in Laramie and attending the Freedom has a Birthday event at Washington Park.
“I was most excited for that. I really enjoyed that,” she said.
Hayden shared she hopes to attend the University of Wyoming after graduating high school next year, and visiting Laramie in addition to attending Jubilee Days only made her more excited to become a Cowgirl. When asked what she was most excited about attending UW, she replied, “so many things.” Namely, she’s eager to attend the same school where her uncle, Brian Hendricks, will be UW football’s newest defensive ends coach.
“I don’t know, I’m excited to watch the football games, because now my uncle’s a coach. I’m extremely excited, just to meet all the new people here. It just seems like a really good, fun environment,” she said.
While many families like Talia, Hayden, and Taylor attended the carnival, many groups of friends spanning all ages could be spotted enjoying the evening, as well.
Colson Webster, 21, Brooke Culp, 21, and Jules Koch, 24, have all lived in Laramie for about three years. The girls have attended the Jubilee Days Carnival for two of those years.
Culp, a Cheyenne native, described herself as a thrill seeker. For her, the carnival is the highlight of Jubilee Days.
“[This is] the place to be, for sure,” Culp said.
The other women had different ideas of fun for the night, saying the fair food and street dancing rivaled any carnival ride.
With more than a dozen rides and many games and activities, the carnival offers something for children and adults of every age. The booths are owned and operated by individuals from across the country who travel regionally for summer carnivals and events.
Arizona native Roma Ramey experienced her first night working a carnival booth on Wednesday. She explained that for $5, children could go fishing and catch up to three plastic fish. Once caught, the fish would be brought over to a scale and weighed, which determined the kinds of prizes the children could pick.
Ramey shared that for her first night, she was most excited for, “lots of kids coming fishing.”
Daniel Petit, fellow booth owner of the Lucky Duck game, said participants get a “prize every time.” Lucky Duck allows participants to pick up a duck either marked as small, medium or large. The duck they chose corresponds with the size of the prize.
Petit was glad to be a part of Jubilee Days Carnival, though he noted, “It’s cold here.” He shared that he must seek out carnivals to participate in himself as an independent booth owner, and it’s not always an easy task to find ones that perform well.
“It’s hard finding a good one,” he said.
Traveling is Petit’s favorite part of participating in carnivals, sharing that he worked in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and now Wyoming. He enjoys running his own small booth, describing it as a calm event for kids to have fun at.
“I like it. It’s drama free, it’s quieter.”
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.