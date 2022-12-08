Alan Simpson has reappropriated “RINO” — a disparaging term deployed by Republicans to describe party members they deem insufficiently conservative.

Simpson, a 91-year-old former U.S. Senator for Wyoming, flipped the “Republican-in-name-only” acronym back on those who use it.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus