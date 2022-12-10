Boomerang Writer
Getting people in the door is the important first step to building a space that is open and safe for anyone living with mental illness.
This has been the approach of the team of Robbie’s House board members and volunteers who’ve been working to grow the organization since it opened to the public in September.
The organization, located at 312 E. Custer St., is a place that’s open to the community, focuses on providing a space where people living with mental illness and their families to be a part of a community and heal through art projects, social time and shared meals.
Its latest effort at outreach is a bike raffle fundraiser, with the proceeds going back to the organization.
Robbie’s House volunteer John Sutherland donated the bike, which retails for $2,899. The bike is a Rocky Mountain Instinct, a technical full-suspension trail bike with a 29-inch frame.
With the proceeds from the raffle, Robbie’s House volunteers hope to purchase appliances for a kitchen area, which the group would like to begin using to prepare meals in January.
There also will be more fundraisers coming up in the future, board president Debbie Hinkel said. The next raffle will be of a No. 17 Buffalo Bills jersey signed by former University of Wyoming football star Josh Allen.
Making a differenceLike any ambitious project, it will take time for the organization to grow enough to fully encompass its vision, Hinkel said. Still, the positive impacts of Robbie’s House are already appearing in the early members.
Robbie’s House is currently open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. During these times, community members are welcome to stop by and participate in pottery and other art projects, or simply relax with a cup of tea.
“It’s a nice atmosphere to hang out in,” said Janell Hanson, who volunteers at Robbie’s House and attends art sessions there with her son.
She said Robbie’s House is a place where her son feels comfortable visiting, which is a rarity for him. Over the month’s the two have been attending art sessions, he has opened up to the other members of the organization, as well.
So far, about 3-4 people attend each session, along with larger groups from group homes that come in together.
“It’s taking a while for people to realize it’s open (and comfortable) for them,” Hinkel said.
Hinkel and the other volunteers have watched already as attendees gain more confidence in the space and in whatever art projects they’re pursuing.
“It gives them a way to express, (and) it gives them a way to connect,” she said.
The organization is encouraging people to bring a friend or family member with them to the open hours, which could help to build confidence and comfort in the new space.
This not only helps people with mental illness, but their loved ones, as well. Some of the people involved with Robbie’s house are caretakers themselves, while others lost family members to suicide.
“They’ve got their own history, and you see them healing as they participate,” Hinkel said.
For volunteer Lorna Johnson, Robbie’s House is a place where she not only felt she could contribute, but could also honor her son, who died of suicide in 2021.
“Robbie’s House is meeting an unmet need for those suffering with mental illness,” Johnson said. “There’s no other place like Robbie’s House in Laramie.”
For Johnson, an important mission of the organization is helping people work through the stigma of mental illness and providing a space for people to find connection when they need it.
Robbie’s House will also host a family National Alliance on Mental Illness class starting Jan. 23, 2023, and hopes to start offering caregiver support nights soon.
“It’s a lot of work to be kind and get what they need and try to help them,” Sutherland said.
Years in the making
While some may think Robbie’s House is a shrine to Hinkel’s son, Robbie Ramirez, that’s not the case, she said.
In fact, Hinkel has dreamed of creating a community space for people with mental illness for years, and has had a plan for the organization since 2017. While a complete version of her plan will take a lot more time and money, the organization is well on its way to making a difference.
In the immediate future, Robbie’s House will continue raising awareness about the organization and reminding people that its open to anyone with mental illness and their loved ones, no matter the severity.
“(We’re working on) finding trust, where they trust that they’re going to be okay where they are,” Hinkel said.