Robbie's House

Loretta Guynn demonstrates pottery work during an open house at Robbie’s House in September 2022. The clubhouse, located on Custer Street, is a new community space for people living with mental illness.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Boomerang Writer

Getting people in the door is the important first step to building a space that is open and safe for anyone living with mental illness.

Robbie's House bike

Robbie's House volunteer John Sutherland stands outside with a mountain bike Thursday. Sutherland is donating the bike for a raffle that will benefit the organization.

