988 car-Kaden Wright

Kaden Wright, a Rock Springs High School senior, uses the car he races at Sweetwater Speedway to remind those who are struggling with mental illness to call 988.

 Kaden Wright/courtesy

Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS — With four wheels and an engine, a teenage race car driver is spreading suicide awareness and mental health to Sweetwater County on the racetrack.

