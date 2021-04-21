CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power has requested the Wyoming Public Service Commission review and approve a decrease to customer bills totaling $15 million, or 2.4 percent. If approved, the average residential customer, using 660 kilowatt hours per month, will see an annual decrease of approximately $16 throughout the course of the year.
Rocky Mountain Power has asked for the change to take effect July 1, 2021.
“When customers’ rates are set, they include the variable costs of providing electric service, such as fuel and wholesale electricity purchases,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s Vice President for Wyoming. “As these costs fluctuate, there is an opportunity for Rocky Mountain Power to adjust customer bills annually.”
“This request is not unusual,” said company spokesperson Dave Eskelsen. He further explained that this is a pass-along to customers. “It’s a reduction in customer bills.”
In this particular situation, as earlier stated, three factors have contributed to this. Those are the lower cost of coal and natural gas, as well as the cost of purchasing energy from other utilities.
“We are both a buyer and seller of energy,” Eskelsen said.
Overall, part of this requested decrease includes adjustments for the sale of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). The RECs represent the environmental attributes of renewable energy produced by the company. RECs are sold on the open market and revenues are credited to customers to lower their bills.
“These adjustments are good news for our customers,” Fain said. “We work hard to provide safe, reliable electric service at reasonable prices. These annual power cost adjustments are made so our customers do not overpay or underpay for the electricity they use.”
ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN POWER
Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States. More information available at www.rockymountainpower.net.