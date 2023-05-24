As Laramie’s cold winter has moved on and the warm sun shines on the city, plants and trees are beginning to grow again.
The high valley has a harsh climate that hinders surviving the winter months, leaving many to ask, ‘What grows here?’
As Laramie’s cold winter has moved on and the warm sun shines on the city, plants and trees are beginning to grow again.
The high valley has a harsh climate that hinders surviving the winter months, leaving many to ask, ‘What grows here?’
Rooted in Laramie is a nonprofit organization in town that strives to plant trees every year that will not only last but flourish in our high-altitude climate. The organization offers the opportunity for residents to volunteer and gain hands-on experience with planting trees. This will be the fifth year it hosts a planting day, scheduled for Saturday June 3.
“Our whole goal is just to try to diversify the amount of trees that are around town, as well as plant trees other than just cottonwoods,” Rooted in Laramie Board Member and Marketing Chair Kyle Spradley said. “Then we also offer these trees at an extremely reduced cost to folks so they can replace some of the trees that are dying out.”
The organization is searching for volunteers to come out and plant some trees around the city. No experience is required as each volunteer group will be led by a planting specialist that will guide the participants through the whole process.
“You don’t need any experience. We’ve had some people who’ve never even dug a hole before show up and by the end of the day they know what they are doing,” Spradley said. “They come out, help plant trees, do it themselves and we feed you breakfast and give you a T-shirt. What’s better than that?”
This year’s planned trees include 14 different species intended for home landscapes. Some of them include: large trees such as, the Bur Oak or the Sucker Punch Chokecherry; shade trees such as, the Dutch Elm or Triumph Elm; flowering trees including, the Spring Snow and the Toba Hawthorn; as well as new additions of fruit trees such as the Honeycrisp Apple and Evans Bali Cherry.
Rooted in Laramie sells the trees for $50 each, which is very cheap compared to other tree distributors. In addition, volunteers will arrive with the trees on planting day and plant the tree for no extra cost. It provides diversity of trees throughout the community and the education of volunteers and residents on how to maintain trees that will live in this climate.
According to the organization, this year it will reach more than 350 trees planted all around the city with the help of volunteers.
The nonprofit is supported by private funding and grants from local and statewide organizations, most notably the Wyoming State Forestry Division. Its mission is to develop a long-term planting program to support a diverse and resilient community forest. As well as engaging citizens through this program and educating them on proper planting and tree maintenance.
For more information about the program visit its website, www.rootedinlaramie.org. To sign up as a volunteer visit, bit.ly/RIL-VolunteerApp.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern at the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.