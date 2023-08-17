Laramie runner Ben Baumgartner runs by the burned caboose during the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He kept running even after the race officially ended to meet his goal of completing all 26.2 miles.
Toni Shelby of Laramie, left, and Ryan Andrews of Douglas leap as they complete the first few miles of the half marathon distance on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, during the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon race at Lake Owen.
Laramie runner Kaley Holyfield gives a thumbs-up sign on her way to winning first place overall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, during the Med Bow Rail Marathon.
Amber Travsky/courtesy
Emma Dixon/courtesy
Volunteers Beth Vanderborgh and Susan Spackman offer water to runners at an aid station on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, during the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon.
Amber Travsky/courtesy
The day began cool with high clouds keeping temperatures down. It was ideal weather for the third annual Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon organized by the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail.
The 42 marathon runners milling about the Pelton Creek Trailhead of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail awaited the race start at 7 a.m. They ranged in age from 23 to 75 years. No doubt some had a goal to win while others were there to just finish the distance. In that later group was Laramie resident Ben Baumgartner.
“I was pretty nervous at the start,” Baumgartner said after the race. “It was my first marathon and the longest distance I ever ran. My goal was to finish. To me, my time didn’t matter.”
The train whistle — more fitting than a starter pistol — went off and the runners headed out. Some took off with a dash and others opted for a slower pace. After all, it was 26.2 miles to the finish line.
Meanwhile, an hour later another 120 runners gathered at Lake Owen. That was the start of the 13.1-mile half marathon on a course that went around the lake, along a section of the Rail Trail and back around the lake again.
While the half marathon got started, on the marathon course Laramie resident Kaley Holyfield took the lead around the 10-mile mark and never gave it up. Holyfield broke her 2022 women’s course record by 16 minutes with a time of 3 minutes, 27:48 seconds. Second place marathon honors went to Alexander Hoerniss of Leichlingen, Germany in 3:47:21.
Setting a new course record for the half marathon was Laramie’s Meyer Smith who, at just 18 years of age, finished the 13.1 miles in 1:23:03. Top female in that distance was Rebecca Peterson of Casper with a tune of 1:27:44. That also was a new course record.
Holyfield gives kudos to the planning committee, race director and all the volunteers who make the event possible.
“The Med Bow Rail Marathon is one of my favorite summer events,” Holyfield said. “Where else can you run the length of an old railroad at 8,900 feet with mountain views and a lake to swim in at the finish? I highly recommend this race to anyone looking to run their first marathon or a seasoned marathoner looking for a high-altitude challenge.”
While course records were set this year, personal goals were being made by many other runners, some well back in the pack.
With the marathon starting at 7 a.m., the runners have until 2:30 p.m. to cross the finish line. That gives them 7 1/2 hours.
The marathon course comes by the burned caboose at Lake Owen at the 20-mile mark, but runners have to pass all the celebration activity going on there and continue for 2 miles to the Dry Park Trailhead. Once there, they turn around, return and again pass the caboose to finish after a lap around Lake Owen.
When Baumgartner reached that 20-mile mark, he was told there was no way he could finish the race before the cut-off time at 2:30 p.m. He could continue if he wanted, but there would be no official finish time.
“I’m not stopping,” Baumgartner told the race official. Family and friends were there to cheer him on, so he had support to keep him going.
His fortitude and determination touched many others including a number of volunteers who opted to stay longer to help Baumgartner meet his goal of finishing.
“The first part of the marathon was enjoyable,” Baumgartner said after the race. “It was my first time on the Rail Trail and I appreciated all the flowers and ponds along the route. I ran out of gas by the time I did that final turnaround at Dry Park, though. I think I did more of a hobble instead of a run at that point.”
Yet he persisted and, with family and friends cheering him on, Baumgartner did that final lap around Lake Owen and crossed the finish line.
“My family was there with a bottle of champagne and we celebrated together,” Baumgarter said. “It was an incredible feeling.”
