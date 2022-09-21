Boomerang Writer
As University of Wyoming students begin to settle into the rhythm of classes and college life, administrators are assessing their own success in helping with the transition.
This year, the university piloted a new program called Saddle Up, which was meant to help new students adjust to college life and prepare for rigorous coursework. The program has received mixed reviews from the university community, with some satisfied with its success and others left with criticisms.
“This was an extraordinary undertaking that involved many staff and many, many students,” Dean of Student Success and Graduation Nycole Courtney told the UW Board of Trustees during a meeting last week. “We have really dug deep this year knowing we have a lot of room for growth as Saddle Up was the first time ever.”
The program had more than 1,400 participants, encompassing the majority of first-time, first-year students on campus. Students took a weeklong class related to their major and spent their days studying in groups and learning about the various resources available across the UW campus.
The primary goal of the program was to prepare students for the academic hardship that comes with a college course load. The program also aimed to build community among students so they felt ready for the semester.
“It showed me right away what my note taking should be like and what study habits I would need to succeed,” first-year student Sean Walker told the trustees.
He explained that the program helped him to make friends and enter the school year ready to do his best in class.
According to a survey conducted by the university, nearly 78% of Saddle Up students said the program brought them an increased sense of community at UW. In the same survey, 72% felt confident about accessing campus resources.
Some students reported feeling overworked throughout the week, and said they’d prefer more free time to move into their dorm rooms and meet their roommates.
A preliminary survey conducted by the Associated Students of UW told a different story, with more than 67% of students saying that the program “didn’t meet” or “somewhat met” the program objectives or that they had no opinion, ASUW President Allison Brown said.
Students also reported feeling like the coursework in the program was repetitive, with some saying they felt overwhelmed and barely had time to eat during the week.
“The ASUW student government really didn’t feel like this was an accurate representation of college life,” Brown said.
She suggested that the program shorten the days to eight hours, rather than running from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, and that students start their freshman seminar class a week early, rather than taking a random weeklong course during the orientation program.
UW professor Casey Frome echoed the sentiment, sharing that some of his students felt they’d be better served with another week open to work and make money before the semester started.
“There’s a level of personal responsibility,” Frome said of starting college. “There’s value in that. Not putting a blindfold on them, but saying you need to take responsibility for success in your education.”
Vice Provost for Strategic Planning and Initiatives Anne Alexander said that in the future, the program should take on a more coordinated approach to the coursework, including identifying participating faculty earlier and focusing on providing a more consistent experience across classes.
Program leaders are also considering building more free time and optional events into the program in the future, Courtney said.
Content concerns
Some of the concerns brought up during the Board of Trustees meeting centered around a weekend seminar course, titled “Adulting 101,” that was part of the Saddle Up program.
The complaints centered around a portion of the class stating that casual, consensual sex is OK. Students said the messaging pushed ideologies about sexual health onto students and disregarded their religious or cultural identities, according to an ASUW survey response read by Trustee Jeffrey Marsh.
While the trustees discussed the issue at length, none of them gave more specific details on what happened in the class. Courtney did not respond to a request for comment, and Board of Trustees chairman John McKinley said after the discussion that he prefers not responding to requests from reporters.
The Board of Trustees received at least a dozen complaints about the class, Trustee Laura Schmid-Pizzato said.
Marsh said while he financially supported the program this year, he would not do it again because of the incident.
“To tell kids that these opinions are fact is wrong,” he said. “It’s blatant disregard of the religions of incoming students.”
Trustees also raised concerns that the Saddle Up leadership team didn’t mention the situation during their presentation on the program. Provost Kevin Carman said he didn’t bring it up because of confusion over whether the issue would be discussed during an executive session.
“I really do not want the BOT to be in a position that we are blowing this off and saying it’s not an important issue when it can be,” Schmid-Pizzato said. “The university has to be an inclusive place for everybody – for all students, for all opinions, for all of those things.”
During public comment, Kyle True, a UW parent and the nephew of UW Trustee Dave True, said the university was pushing views onto students that were out of line with statewide values. He named education on sexuality and gender-affirming garments as contributing factors to a “toxic” political university environment.
“I think the university has effectively communicated to students that you need to have a political viewpoint and have things to say that are not your GPA,” True said.
The trustees had varying viewpoints on how the situation should have been handled, with some noting that it could be better to leave these topics out of orientation or make them optional.
“It troubles me because when it’s convenient for us, we hold up the flag and say we are the state of Wyoming. If we’re the state of Wyoming, then I think we need to reflect the morals of our citizens,” Trustee Kermit Brown said. “What if we say, ‘Look, you shouldn’t do anything here that you would be ashamed to go home and tell your mother about.’”
Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said that she would be willing to consider modifying content of Saddle Up for the future.
“The content can be modified. That is not a challenge,” she said. “I don’t want the success of the program to be considered less than the actual incredible resource it was.”