UW campus

First-time students participating in University of Wyoming’s Saddle Up college preparation camp before the start of fall 2022 classes enjoy some downtime in Prexy’s Pasture.

 UW Communications/courtesy

After garnering a mixture of praise and complaints, University of Wyoming administrators are already considering how they can improve the Saddle Up orientation program for next year.

The fall 2022 semester marked the first ever implementation of the program, which is meant to serve as a comprehensive introduction to university life for incoming first-time college students.

