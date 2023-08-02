Sage Grouse experts

Karl Bear, left, a locally based wild game bird breeder, discusses his practices for feeding sage grouse with Kristina Stephens and Shannon Toy of the Wilder Institute in Canada. Bear and the Institute are the only entities currently working on breeding sage grouse in captivity and they have been in contact since 2017. Two weeks ago was the first time that the Canadian organization had crossed the border to visit Bear’s facility.

 Braden Schiller/Powell Tribune

POWELL — One of North America’s most exclusive clubs — those actively breeding and rearing greater sage grouse in captivity — met for the first time in Powell recently for a tour of the only sage grouse farm in the U.S.

Currently the club consists of about a dozen scientists and administrators at the Wilder Institute in Canada and Karl Bear, a local wild game bird breeder.

