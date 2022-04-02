The annual migration is coming. This isn’t movement of mule deer or pronghorn, but of a critter much smaller and harder to detect: the tiger salamander.
These amphibians measure about 6 inches long with a mottled body of dark green or black with yellow splotches. They lack scales; instead, their skin is smooth and moist.
It’s that time of year when tiger salamanders emerge from their winter holes underground, often in cracks of house foundations, in window wells and even basements. They tend to dig deep enough to escape the frostline before going into hibernation.
As spring arrives, they dig themselves out and head for shallow ponds, preferably ones lacking fish since the fish tend to feed on their eggs. Such conditions are found at Stink Lake, the informal name given to the pond in the middle of LaBonte Park.
Mason Lee, senior project coordinator of the Biodiversity Institute, said the annual migration is fraught with danger for the animals since it often involves crossing busy city streets. They move at night, making it difficult for motorists to see them.
Because the migration tends to be triggered by specific conditions, humans can lend a hand it getting the salamanders out of the street and safely to Stink Lake.
“Rain is the big trigger,” Lee said. “When rain falls through the afternoon and into the evening with a temperature above freezing, that’s when the salamanders are likely to move.”
This isn’t movement of one or two salamanders in a night, Lee points out, but can be more than 100 in just a few hours.
“Last year we moved 250 salamanders off the road in two different nights,” Lee said. “They tend to move until it gets too cold and the rain turns to snow.”
This year volunteers can sign up on the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute website to get an email notice when the migration is imminent. Notifications will be sent one to two hours before movement is expected and those who are available can meet at LaBonte Park just before dark.
“We’ll provide safety training on how to handle the salamanders and talk about the importance of watching for traffic,” Lee said. “Everyone wears a safety vest and gloves that we provide. We’ll have buckets where the salamanders can be placed to get them over to Stink Lake.”
The response has been quite high, with more than 200 people already signed up for the notification.
New this year is another event celebrating the annual migration: Salamander Saturday. The event, held at the Berry Center on the University of Wyoming campus from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
“We’ll have events geared toward adults, as well as others for children of all ages,” Lee said. “We’ll even have our two salamanders, Tim and Tad, there so everyone can see what they look like.”
In addition to story time featuring books about salamanders, biologists present a seminar about the animals. Then there’s a little competition, geared for adults, on salamander trivia.
“If you think you know your tiger salamander, this will test your knowledge,” Lee said. “Participants might want to study ahead of time if they really want to win our special prize of salamander chopsticks.”
Lee reminds residents to be on the lookout in their window wells for salamanders that might get trapped and unable to migrate. The Biodiversity Institute also has a site where such observations can be reported so more can be discovered about these amphibians not only in Laramie, but in all urban areas of Wyoming.
“Observations can be made throughout the year,” Lee said. “If you find a salamander that is trapped, they are fine to pick up and move. The animals are harmless and it’s fine to touch them.”