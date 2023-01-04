Emily, Corey and Chloe Colwell pose with their newest family member, Colby Louis Colwell, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.
Emily, Corey and Chloe Colwell get to know their newest family member, Colby Louis Colwell, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.
Emily Colwell introduces her newborn baby, Colby Louis Colwell, to his sister, Chloe, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.
Emily, Corey and Chloe Colwell pose with their newest family member, Colby Louis Colwell, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital/Courtesy
Emily, Corey and Chloe Colwell get to know their newest family member, Colby Louis Colwell, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.
While much of the world had finished its New Year’s countdown at midnight Jan. 1, the clock kept ticking for the Colwell family well into the day and following night.
At 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Emily and Corey Colwell welcomed their second child, Colby Louis Colwell, into the world. At 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches, he is the first baby to be born in Laramie 2023.
The Colwells hoped Colby would be born on New Year’s Day and were glad to hear he was the area’s first baby of the new year.
“It’s been wonderful,” Corey said of the birth. “We’re super-excited Colby’s here.”
Emily and Corey chose to give their son the same “Colby” to continue with the trend of “C” names in the family. The newborn’s middle name is “Louis” in honor of Emily’s father, who died when she was an infant.
Emily, Corey and their 17-month-old daughter, Chloe, traveled from their home in Saratoga to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for the birth.
Since moving to Saratoga in 2017, the family has gotten used to planning ahead due to the remoteness of the town. They opted to schedule a labor induction for Jan. 1 to avoid the risk of driving two hours across snowy and icy roads and not making it to the hospital in time.
The past year and half has been emotional for the family, as their first daughter, Chloe, was one of the first to contract COVID-19 as an infant and had to be airlifted to Denver for medical care.
Chloe is now doing very well, and the family spent the day of Monday, Jan. 2, together welcoming Colby to the family. It was exciting to see Chloe’s reactions to her new little brother, Corey said.
Colby is the first New Year’s baby to be born in the new Women and Children Center Unit at the hospital, which Corey described as “The Ritz” of delivery rooms.
The family was grateful to the medical staff who helped throughout the process.
“We love those doctors and nurses,” Emily said. “The nurses here have always been amazing and take great care of us.”
Welcoming a new member of the family to the world was the perfect way to start the new year, Emily said.
“We’re just so complete and full of joy to have our baby boy,” she said.