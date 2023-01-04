While much of the world had finished its New Year’s countdown at midnight Jan. 1, the clock kept ticking for the Colwell family well into the day and following night.

At 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Emily and Corey Colwell welcomed their second child, Colby Louis Colwell, into the world. At 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches, he is the first baby to be born in Laramie 2023.

New years baby 2023 siblings

Emily Colwell introduces her newborn baby, Colby Louis Colwell, to his sister, Chloe, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Colby is the first baby to be born in Laramie this year.

Abby Vander Graaff is a writer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com. Follow her on Twitter @abbyvg_reporter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus