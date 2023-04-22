There is an ever-growing opioid epidemic sweeping the nation and also is alive in Laramie.

The Laramie Police Department has implemented a new program that will allow every employee who has contact with the public, including all sworn law enforcement personnel, to carry a box of NARCAN nasal spray.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus