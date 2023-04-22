The main entrance of the Laramie Police Department is shown on April 18, 2023. The police department recently implemented a program that will allow every employee who has contact with the public, including all sworn law enforcement personnel, to carry a box of NARCAN nasal spray.
NARCAN nasal spray (naloxone HCI) is an opioid antagonist used for immediate emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. After administration of the drug, results can be seen within two to three minutes leading to stable breathing and heartbeat after possible overdose effects.
The main entrance of the Laramie Police Department is shown on April 18, 2023. The police department recently implemented a program that will allow every employee who has contact with the public, including all sworn law enforcement personnel, to carry a box of NARCAN nasal spray.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
NARCAN nasal spray (naloxone HCI) is an opioid antagonist used for immediate emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. After administration of the drug, results can be seen within two to three minutes leading to stable breathing and heartbeat after possible overdose effects.
There is an ever-growing opioid epidemic sweeping the nation and also is alive in Laramie.
The Laramie Police Department has implemented a new program that will allow every employee who has contact with the public, including all sworn law enforcement personnel, to carry a box of NARCAN nasal spray.
NARCAN nasal spray (naloxone HCI) is an opioid antagonist used for immediate emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. After administration of the drug, results can be seen within two to three minutes leading to stable breathing and heartbeat after possible overdose effects.
When NARCAN first became available to law enforcement, the Laramie Police Department (LPD) decided against it. Due to the potential costs and the quick response time of the local fire department and ambulance services, who have NARCAN on hand, providing officers with the medication was deemed unnecessary.
However, after watching the opioid epidemic continue to grow and affect Laramie, the police department decided to hop on board sooner rather than later. It now allows every officer the tools to help in the prevention of overdose deaths.
“Typically now, the officers are on the scene before fire and ambulance,” Assistant Chief of Police Robert Terry said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to be the first person on the scene to administer NARCAN if necessary and prevent a death.”
The police department began its inquiry to the Wyoming Department of Health in January of this year. After conforming to all regulations and completing all stipulations the police department began training.
LPD personnel who are carrying the NARCAN boxes were required to undergo training on proper use before the medication was provided.
This included a 30-minute online training sequence that earned the officer a certificate. Following certification the officer is then required to learn the state statutes and guidelines on who and where to use the medication appropriately.
Once training was finished the Department of Health sent the police department 94 boxes of NARCAN with each box containing two doses of nasal spray.
In the time that the medication has been in the hands of the police since about mid-March there have already been some lives saved.
“Some officers had been carrying some NARCAN of their own. Officers were worried about accidental exposure which has happened before in other police departments so officers were carrying it,” Terry said. “Just prior to us enacting this, we had an officer administer NARCAN to a citizen who was suffering an opioid overdose and he actually used his own NARCAN on that subject and saved that person’s life. Sadly this is how much more common this is getting.”
Although it is integral first responders have the necessary tools when arriving onto the scene of a medical emergency it is also important for those who are involved in drug use call when symptoms of an overdose can be seen.