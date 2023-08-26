Every day nearly 230 World War II veterans pass and a man from California is living out his dream of saving the memories of the heroes who are still with us.
Rishi Sharma began his mission to interview every World War II combat veteran early in high school, although his interest in the war has been with him since a younger age.
Every boy admires someone as they grow older, and for Sharma it was veterans of the WWII.
“I think any young boy is interested in playing toy soldier and watches programs like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or ‘Band of Brothers,’” Sharma said. “I think just the idea of brotherhood, camaraderie, duty and honor, is an attractive thing for a young boy or young man growing up.”
He carried this passion and admiration with him throughout his childhood. When he reached his sophomore year of high school, Sharma read “Citizen Soldiers: The U.S. Army from the Normandy Beaches to the Bulge to the Surrender of Germany” by Stephen E. Ambrose.
The book is a compilation of World War II veteran’s experiences from D-Day to the end of the war. One soldier who struck Sharma while reading was Lyle Bouck.
“I just looked him up and he was alive, so I got his phone number and I called him. I was in California and he was in the Midwest, so I called at 8 p.m. my time which had to be 11 p.m. there,” Sharma said. “I just could not wait, I was so excited. I called and a lady answered and I said ‘Is this Lyle Bouck the war hero?’ she laughed and said ‘no, but if you call back in the morning he will talk with you.’”
Sharma couldn’t sleep that night and he called again in the morning. He was on the phone with Bouck with one hand holding the phone and the other the book.
Sharma said: “I was so excited, a kid about to talk to his Superman. I still feel that way; World War II veterans are quite literally giants among men.”
From then on he was determined to make talking to the veterans a career.
He started small, biking from retirement home to retirement home in his northern California town to interview any combat veteran he came across. Slowly he began to increase the radius, interviewing more and more.
After news broke of his goal, Sharma decided to start a GoFundMe page to earn money to put back into the project. Since then he has expanded across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia interviewing more than 2,200 combat veterans.
He also has since been featured on news shows and national stories, including CBS Sunday Morning, BBC Breakfast, CNN, CBS News with Scott Pelley, The Associated Press, Fox and Friends and the History Channel.
Wyoming was Sharma’s 50th state he traveled to for interviews. On Monday, he arrived in Laramie to interview WWII veteran William ‘Bill’ Gunther.
Gunther joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 as a navigator on combat aircraft. During his time in the Air Force he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal six times. Gunther came home in 1945 and found his way to Laramie where he taught at the University of Wyoming for 33 years.
When Sharma arrived at Gunther’s home he was quick to introduce himself and thank the veteran for his service. Sharma has a process he follows with each interview with setting up the camera and getting them talking so they feel more comfortable. He tries to keep family out of the room as he has found veterans struggle to talk about the war in front of them.
“The purpose is really to give the veterans an opportunity to get it off their chest,” Sharma said. “I’m in a unique position because I have three things going for me. I’m the same age they were roughly when they were in combat. I’ve done a lot of research before the interviews so I can talk shop with them, but most importantly, I’m not related. So there’s no emotional attachment and they can talk to me like I’m one of the guys versus censoring themselves with family members.”
For most of the veterans, an interview with Sharma is the first time they are openly talking about the events and experiences of the war. Throughout each interview, Sharma asks the veterans questions about their experiences, medals, thoughts and stories.
“These are not just veterans, these are my heroes, my idols. These are all I have. I dedicate all my time and being into this,” Sharma said. “I will say that they are our nation’s and the world’s moral compass and if we do not have World War II veterans at the helm, we do not have a civilized society.”
For more information, visit the nonprofit organization online at rememberww2.org, visit the YouTube channel with the same name or call Sharma at 202-315-8743.
