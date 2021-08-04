Fred Schmechel was selected to represent Ward 1 for the Laramie City Council.
The City Council met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening during which it voted on a replacement for former City Councilmember Jessica Stalder. Stalder resigned from her position effective July 6, citing a need to focus on her family and her position as executive director of Hospice of Laramie. Her resignation left a vacancy in the Ward 1 representation for City Council.
After receiving applications between July 7-21, the City Council met for a special session on July 28 to interview eight candidates who applied. Each candidate was scored after the interviews. The candidate who received the highest aggregate score received the first motion to be voted into the council. Schmechel was the candidate who received the highest aggregate score.
During his July 28 interview, Schmechel said he grew up in Southeastern Wyoming and moved to Laramie as a University of Wyoming student. He currently serves as the assistant director of IMPACT Laramie, a local business incubator. IMPACT Laramie offers physical office space, academic resources, business connections and personnel to startup businesses.
Through his work at IMPACT Laramie, Schmechel said he had helped to create around 100 small businesses. During his interview, he said one of his priorities as a city councilmember would be to work with small businesses through the pandemic recovery with a particular focus on the city’s tourism industry.
He also hopes to continue the economic development of West Laramie, which is located in Ward 1 of the city. Schmechel stated he wants to focus on improving the city’s finances by searching for new models of funding in order to meet the challenges of a decimated state budget. He also noted he intends to address the city’s emergency preparedness by documenting the lessons learned from the past year. Schmechel is also passionate about the arts and humanities in the community.
After the council announced Schmechel received the most points, it voted on his appointment. The council voted 7-to-1 in favor of appointing Schmechel, with the only “no” vote coming from Mayor Paul Weaver. Schmechel then took his oath of office and will now serve through the rest of the year.
“I am very excited to be here, and humbled,” Schmechel said in a brief statement. He then began his work on City Council for the rest of the meeting.