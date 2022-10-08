Parental involvement, history and student opportunity were all topics of discussion during a series of three forums with candidates for the Albany County School District 1 Board.
Laramie League of Voters hosted the forums this week and last week in collaboration with the Albany County Public Library. The candidates are running in four separate races within the district. They are:
Area A — four year team
(three seats open)
- Beth Bear
- Dan Bleak
- Gwen Clark
- Teri Jo Gillum
- Steve Gosar
- Thomas Martin
- Carrie Murthy
- Sandi P. Rees
- Mike Schilt
Area A — unexpired two year term (two seats open)
- Elliott Arthur
- Mary Alice Bruce
- Dexter Slade Candelaria
- Alex Moon Krassin
- Phoebe Newman
- Jeff Suloff
Area B — four year term (one seat open)
- Janice Marshall
- Stella Rios Nowell
- Leo Swope
At large — four year term (one seat open)
- Thomas Mullan
- Nate Martin
Inclusion
The candidates expressed a range of views on discrimination and inclusion in the school setting.
Candidates Bear, Swope and others said they supported the district’s nondiscrimination policy.
Bleak, Swope and Gosar agreed that while the policies in place could be beneficial, the school board and community should be able to fully vet and review it.
“You have to be careful that in serving the best interests of some students you may not be serving the best interests of other students,” Bleak said.
When asked their opinions on gender identity, Murthy, Marshall, Bruce and Martin each said they support the identities of students and think they should be able to feel valued and learn in a safe environment.
Mullan, Schilt and Rees expressed that they were not in favor of a broad acceptance of gender identity. Mullan said schools shouldn’t impose identities onto children.
“When you’re born, you’re born a certain sex, and that can’t be changed,” Schilt said. “Whether you choose to operate in the sex that you’re born, that’s just a mental thing that each person has to go through.”
Rees said that in the classroom context, identity shouldn’t matter, but that it does elsewhere.
“Biology matters, and recognizing it is not bigotry,” Rees said. “I just simply know I do not want born biological males in restrooms … and sports, with my daughter.”
Class material
Bleak, Swope and Bear said the school board should refer to state and national standards to determine how history is taught in the district. The three, in addition to Bleak, Nowell, Arthur and Krassin said this should mean teaching a complete history, including discrimination and other negative aspects.
“As long as we’re talking about an accurate, fair and complete representation, I think that’s definitely what we should do with our history,” Gosar said.
Bleak, Swope and Newman said books in schools should be age appropriate. Gosar and Arthur said some books don’t belong in schools and should be saved for college, while Bear, Newman and Krassin said books shouldn’t be banned.
“Everyone has to say and make up with their own mind what is right and what is wrong,” Candelaria said.
In terms of sex education, Arthur and Newman said the lessons should be age appropriate. Krassin agreed, noting it should also be medically accurate. Nowell agreed sex education is important.
“We just need to as parents not rely on the school system to teach this particular topic,” Candelaria said. “When it is taught in schools everyone is rolling their eyes or it is really awkward and no one wants to hear it.”
Gosar and Bear said they didn’t think the district was putting too much emphasis on STEM, despite some complaints. Bleak said he would like to learn why that perception is in place and move forward from there.
“Our curriculum needs to have some input and influence from our community,” Bleak said. “There has to be some flexibility in adapting your curriculum and meeting the needs of your community.”
Swope said the district shouldn’t put too much emphasis on one thing and should allow students to have an extra challenge in subject areas they excel in.
Student success
Martin and Marshall said having counselors and other extra support for students in schools would help improve test scores and graduation rates. Murthy and Bruce agreed, adding that there should be more collaboration with teachers.
“You can’t learn if you’re not healthy, so that’s where my passion is,” Krassin said.
Reed said COVID-19 is an excuse for low ratings, and that a return to rigorous academics is needed to improve.
Mullan said the problem could be solved by listening better to parents and the community. Swope, Bleak Arthur and Candelaria also said listening to the community and stakeholders would be important.
Pandemic policyWhen asked about pandemic policy, Bruce, Murthy and Marshall said it would be important to continue following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials to keep the school safe and open.
Schilt said masks are ineffective in stopping a virus and claimed students got respiratory problems from not taking their masks off.
Martin said Schilt’s claim was not true and that masks help to keep schools open.
Masks have been proven through numerous studies to result in reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission, and they do not cause respiratory infections, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and AP News.
“Misinformation is really dangerous, and people learning facts off of social media and repeating them as the gospel truth is leading us into a divided and chaotic society,” Martin said.
Rees defended Schilt, saying her own child had these infections and missed out on school because of masks.
“There is a lot of differing information out there, and to deny that some of the information that your constituents have is wrong is inappropriate,” she said.
Mullan said the school board should allow parents to make these decisions for their children.