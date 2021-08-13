During a meeting of the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education on Wednesday evening, board members and Superintendent Jubal Yennie reiterated that they have not issued any masking requirements for the upcoming school year.
Parents and students in attendance weighed in for and against a potential mask mandate during the meeting’s public comment period, while Board Chair Janice Marshall alluded to a high volume of communication delivered through other means, as well.
“We read the emails, we listen, we read the articles, and we appreciate you taking time,” Marshall said.
Yennie said the board does have the authority to implement a district-wide mask rule if it chooses. Such action would require a special meeting of the board.
“I fully expect that if we have to exercise that authority we will, but it will still be in consultation with our county health officer,” he said.
Yennie and other board members admitted there’s been confusion surrounding the decision-making process.
The most recent action undertaken by the board regarding masks occurred during a special meeting on May 26, when the board voted to extend the state’s health order mandating masks in K-12 schools through the end of the school year on June 4, as the health order expired on May 31.
The board also voted at that time to make masks optional for students and staff participating in summer programs.
Since then, no new statewide or county-wide health orders have been issued. Gov. Mark Gordon has indicated he doesn’t plan to issue any new health orders for citizens or schools, instead leaving the issue up to school districts themselves.
Board member Jamin Johnson pointed out that the board hasn’t taken any action since May to issue any new rules.
“This board didn’t make a decision to not have a mandate or to impose a mandate,” he said. “We never once sat down and discussed or voted on either of those topics.”
During a work session on Aug. 4, Yennie said the district would recommend that students and staff wear masks indoors as the school year approached, but there wasn’t any requirement.
The Wyoming Department of Health recommends universal indoor masking in areas with moderate or high COVID-19 transmission. Albany County is current experiencing moderate-high transmission levels according to state metrics.
Yennie said he talks with Dr. Jean Allais, the county health officer, almost every day regarding the latest developments in the county’s COVID-19 status.
“Things change almost daily. There will be a whole bunch of changes by next week,” he said.
During the public comment period, Baend Buus, the parent of a Laramie High School senior, said he hoped the board would implement a mask rule.
“We all have freedoms and liberties, but those freedoms and liberties only extend so far,” he said. “The Delta variant is an equal-opportunity killer.”
Eleven-year-old Kinley Learned said masks were just another piece of clothing that she hardly notices when she wears.
“Not requiring masks in our ACSD schools puts everyone in the schools, including yourself, and the community in danger from COVID-19,” she said.
Patrick Kelley said he was worried about the potential spread of COVID-19 this fall and winter.
“Our freedom will not be affected by tiny pieces of cloth or face shields,” he said.
Jennifer Graham, a parent and physician, said not issuing a mask mandate was a “counter-science decision” that undermined her trust in the district.
“The data supporting masking to limit the spread of COVID is truly irrefutable,” she said. “Less COVID anywhere means less COVID everywhere.”
Mark Simpson said the average age of death from COVID-19 was a number similar to the average life expectancy, and COVID-19 was less of a risk to children than the seasonal flu.
“We need to go back to the raw data and look at what the numbers really are,” he said.
Sandi Reese said children are harmed by extensive mask-wearing and are being raised in a culture of fear.
“I applaud the present course of action that puts the choice and responsibility for my family’s health decisions squarely where it belongs — with me, the parent,” she said.
Carrie Zimmerman said she supported the “right of children to breathe freely.”
“We have known for a long time that children are not the primary spreaders of the virus, and, by the grace of God, they are not the primary targets,” she said.