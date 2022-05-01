A trio of finalists to become the next superintendent for Albany County School District 1 were quizzed by students and parents this past week as the board of education prepares to hire a new top administrator.
Each candidate had an hour to answer questions about why they would be a good fit for the district. State House District 13 Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and former state Sen. Mike Massie moderated the forums, asking questions submitted in advance from the community.
The ACSD Board of Education will deliberate and is expected to announce its selection of a new superintendent Wednesday.
David Barker
David Barker is the current superintendent for Fremont County School District 1 in Lander. He earned a doctorate degree from University of Wyoming.
“To customize education really is about taking their voice into what they want to learn,” Barker said about students. “Providing options to give students not only that voice, but choice.”
He said one of his focuses would be to give students the ability to pursue a variety of paths after high school graduation while also ensuring they meet necessary educational standards.
One way he will establish priorities and values for the district is by hearing as much feedback from stakeholders as possible.
Barker’s top budget priorities would be looking for areas that can be made more efficient, making sure district priorities are reflected in the budget and keeping school facilities safe and up to date.
Barker said he has experience working with budget cuts.
At his past school, student mental health and professional development for teachers were top priorities that he worked to maintain with grant money and other strategies.
Barker also said he has experience working through conflicts. He was in charge when the Fremont County School District adopted a concealed carry weapons policy for teachers, which was a highly controversial process.
His approach to the issue was to gather as much data as possible and hear opinions from people about all sides of the issue.
“I believe that we can do a lot of things if we commit to it and work together on it. It’s not always easy,” Barker said. “I think that the collaborative portion of conflict resolution is we listen, discuss and try to find solutions.”
He said his experience in a variety of situations will help him be a better superintendent for students and staff.
“Being student-centered isn’t just words,” Barker said. “That’s what drives all that we do. That’s the reason we’re here. That’s the reason I’m here.”
John Goldhardt
John Goldhardt worked as the superintendent at Manchester School District in New Hampshire. He also has been a principal and school leader in Utah.
Goldhardt said his experience of growing up in poverty and being a first-generation college student solidified his belief that the public education system can have life-changing impacts on students.
“Even the difficult moments, it’s worth it, because we’re helping our students and our community,” Goldhardt said of working in school leadership.
His top budget priorities would be student access to learning programs and materials, retaining high-quality personnel and maintaining school facilities.
“The learning part is always the top priority,” Goldhardt said. “If we know there’s an instructional tool we’re using that we’re not seeing success on it, we shouldn’t be spending money on it.”
In addition to academic curriculum, he noted that an emphasis on physical education, art, music and libraries is important to round out the student experience.
Especially in pandemic times, streamlining communication between parents and schools also should be a top priority, Goldhardt said. He would like to increase parent involvement by keeping them up to date on school happenings and giving them tools to help their kids through any challenges they may face.
Goldhardt said he doesn’t see himself as flashy or a political figure, but rather someone who is good at interpersonal communication with a hyper-focus on getting students to graduation day. In addition to making communities safer and more economically advantaged, high graduation rates are important for students’ overall feeling of accomplishment.
“I view education not as a vocation, but as an advocation,” Goldhardt said. “Education changes people’s lives for the better. It provides that feeling of accomplishment. Doing everything in my power to make sure my students have the best education as possible is important for me.”
Increasing civility and empathy in students is another priority, Goldhardt said.
Charlotte Patterson
Charlotte Patterson worked as a director for school community services at the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona before retiring in 2020. She recently came out of retirement to work as a director of equity, diversity and inclusion.
Patterson said she returned to working after realizing she has more energy and passion left for education. Having lived in Laramie before, she expressed excitement at the prospect of moving back.
“We beat to a different drum,” Patterson said of Laramie. “We try to do what’s right. It’s been an emotional time to experience that again. It’s a small, caring community and I think that’s important.”
She hopes that K-12 education can positively impact the city as students learn how to be active, caring members of their community.
“When they understand that they’re valued, they reciprocate that back in their community,” Patterson said.
Her top priorities for the budget would be student education, teaching and support staff and academics, as well as social and emotional curriculum.
“They’re not just a service, they’re a living organic part of the organization. They have to feel that,” Patterson said of teachers. “We have to give them the resources and support them in their challenges.”
Patterson said one of her strengths is being present and approachable in schools for anyone who might have a concern.
“If a parent is not in a good place with whatever is happening in the district, we need to bring them on, maybe put them in a leadership level so they understand more of what’s going on,” Patterson said.
She also hopes to foster tolerance and cultural adeptness in students.
“If we want to have a community that isn’t polarized, we have to be very strategic in expanding the level of diversity and recognizing that diversity,” Patterson said.
She emphasized the importance of meeting students where they are in order to get them to graduation, no matter what their life goals are.