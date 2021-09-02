CHEYENNE — In response to nearly 10% of students in Laramie County School District 2 being quarantined after the first week of school, as well as nine staff members, the district’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday night that lasted more than three hours.
New Superintendent Justin Pierantoni asked for a change in protocols and welcomed Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, and Dr. Stan Hartman, the county’s health officer, to answer any questions or concerns for the board.
All three were met with skepticism.
Pierantoni addressed students, parents and teachers present at the beginning of the meeting, saying he didn’t expect to be back in front of the board so soon after the original protocol conversation in early August.
“I’ve set two goals when it comes to setting up our return-to-school plans,” he said. “The first one is to provide a safe environment for all students to participate, and then the second is to use multiple strategies and approaches to maintain student and staff attendance.”
For the 2021-22 school year, LCSD2 made no requirements for masks, not even a minimum requirement on buses, like in LCSD1. Social distancing, recommended mask usage and sanitation were all part of the plan – but now Pierantoni is asking for reconsideration.
He said he is calling for “strategic masking.”
This would require students to wear masks on the bus, which was the source of 33 student quarantines last week in LCSD2, as well as on Mondays and Tuesdays after students return from the weekend. On longer breaks, like the upcoming Labor Day weekend, students would have to wear masks for the entire four-day school week.
He said it would give them the time to get over the incubation period, have COVID-19 tests come back over the weekend and put fewer students at risk due to unknowing spread.
“I’d like the board to entertain and hopefully discuss the idea of using masking not as a punishment, but more as a proactive strategy that’s in our tool belt,” he said.
He told the board that 50 out of the 99 students in quarantine would not be out of school for 10 days if strategic masking had been in place.
Pierantoni said this request for a masking protocol does come with one goal in mind – to end it. He told the board that if they approved a strategic masking protocol, it would be rescinded after the school district managed two weeks without any infections or quarantines.
Board members asked him where the two-week marker came from, and Pierantoni said since the standard quarantine period is two weeks, it would help him feel they had run the course of a possible exposure.
The final point made by Pierantoni during the special school board meeting was concerning the topic of transparency and “not having a secret.”
He said there is no way to have an open conversation with parents and students on how to make a decision for the district if the data isn’t out there. He asked the board to have a weekly dashboard updated with COVID-19 numbers for the community in order for them to have a better picture of the current state of the district.
And he also wants to know which number, if seen on a dashboard and published, will instigate a change in protocols.
“If you saw that 30% of the school was out because of quarantine,” he said, “is that something that says to you that we need to do a wholesale change – we need to do something different in the immediate or long term to address that?”
Pierantoni was not given an answer publicly. Instead, he and the health officials were met with a series of questions, which included:
What’s driving the contact tracing and quarantine protocol?
Who else is contact tracing in the state?
Why two weeks for quarantine?
Why do students who were around the infected child have to be quarantined?
Do you have unbiased sources on mask effectiveness?
Are other community members with communicable diseases (like mumps, measles, tuberculosis) tracked and quarantined to such a degree?
Did the children in the county that were hospitalized have pre-existing conditions?
What does the end of this pandemic look like, and when?
Can we vote to stop contact tracing?
Contact tracing received the most attention out of all aspects of the conversations.
And in an interaction between Emmons and Trustee Dave Keiter, the board member received applause from parents and students in the crowd. He asked her if LCSD2 could be a test bed for no contact tracing in schools, and informed her that he didn’t believe parents in eastern Laramie County were ready to mask their children.