After three finalists to be the next superintendent for Albany County School District 1 visited Laramie and met with community members last week, it's up to the district's board of trustees to announce a final decision on the position.

The board plans to hold a special meeting at noon today to further consider the candidates and may announce the district's new top administrator after an executive session, according to a press release announcing the meeting.

The candidates are David Barker, John Goldhardt and Charlotte Patterson.

  • Barker is the current superintendent for Fremont County School District 1 in Lander. He earned a doctorate degree from University of Wyoming.
  • Goldhardt worked as superintendent for the Manchester School District in New Hampshire. He also has been a principal and school leader in Utah.
  • Patterson worked as a director for school community services at the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona before retiring in 2020. She recently came out of retirement to work as a director of equity, diversity and inclusion for that district.

“Accountable”, “articulate,” “ethical,” “professional,” “transparent,” “accessible,” “student-focused” and “empathetic” were some of the adjectives that came up in the board’s discussion of their ideal applicant during a meeting in March.

The board determined a starting pay range of $170,000-$185,000 a year for the position. The compensation will include health, dental and vision insurance, with other benefits such as a laptop or vehicle negotiable.

This range is in line with what current superintendent Jubal Yennie is making and with other ranges in the state, where a salary of $200,000 a year would be on the high end. Yennie announced earlier this he he would resign at the end of the school year, which is June 30.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus