After three finalists to be the next superintendent for Albany County School District 1 visited Laramie and met with community members last week, it's up to the district's board of trustees to announce a final decision on the position.
The board plans to hold a special meeting at noon today to further consider the candidates and may announce the district's new top administrator after an executive session, according to a press release announcing the meeting.
The candidates are David Barker, John Goldhardt and Charlotte Patterson.
Barker is the current superintendent for Fremont County School District 1 in Lander. He earned a doctorate degree from University of Wyoming.
Goldhardt worked as superintendent for the Manchester School District in New Hampshire. He also has been a principal and school leader in Utah.
Patterson worked as a director for school community services at the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona before retiring in 2020. She recently came out of retirement to work as a director of equity, diversity and inclusion for that district.
“Accountable”, “articulate,” “ethical,” “professional,” “transparent,” “accessible,” “student-focused” and “empathetic” were some of the adjectives that came up in the board’s discussion of their ideal applicant during a meeting in March.
The board determined a starting pay range of $170,000-$185,000 a year for the position. The compensation will include health, dental and vision insurance, with other benefits such as a laptop or vehicle negotiable.
This range is in line with what current superintendent Jubal Yennie is making and with other ranges in the state, where a salary of $200,000 a year would be on the high end. Yennie announced earlier this he he would resign at the end of the school year, which is June 30.