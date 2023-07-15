Albany County School District No. 1 logo

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Education held a special meeting on July 5 to discuss budgetary issues and proposed cuts for K-12 schools.

In total, the district has roughly $2.23 million unaccounted for funds to address for the 2023-24 fiscal years. Dr. John Goldhardt, ACSD 1 superintendent explained in an email that the board has already accounted for roughly $1 million.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

