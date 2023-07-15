The Albany County School District 1 Board of Education held a special meeting on July 5 to discuss budgetary issues and proposed cuts for K-12 schools.
In total, the district has roughly $2.23 million unaccounted for funds to address for the 2023-24 fiscal years. Dr. John Goldhardt, ACSD 1 superintendent explained in an email that the board has already accounted for roughly $1 million.
“Through attrition (employees who left the district and were not replaced) and budget cuts we have shaved off approximately $1 million. Our original shortfall was $2.3 million, but we are now down to about $1.08 million. We will use reserves to cover that shortfall amount, but that is not sustainable for future years,” Goldhardt wrote.
The board discussed various tier options which each included separate budget cut options.
The first tier included cutting the school newspaper at Laramie Middle School, cutting assistant coaches at schools throughout the district, as well as cutting B-team athletics.
Trustee Carrie Murthy said specifically of the proposed newspaper cut that she was interested in “trying to keep the cuts away from students as much as possible.”
“To me, [the newspaper cut] doesn’t seem as minimal an impact to students as some of the others,” Murthy said.
Vice Chair Beth Bear shared similar concerns about athletic cuts.
“One of the issues I have is, we’ve talked a lot in the last couple years about mental health and [its] importance,” she said. “And then now we’re talking about cutting something that has a direct link to improve mental health for students, reduce risk of substance abuse, lower rates of stress anxiety, depression — all those things can be linked to involvement.”
The second tier proposed reducing the number of football and wrestling coaches, implementing a $25 athletic fee for students, excluding those who qualify for free and reduced lunch, and cutting provided meals for students in athletics which currently sits at $12 per student.
“I’m uncomfortable with athletic fees,” Trustee Emily Siegel-Stanton said. “Let’s remember that free and reduced lunches are [based] on the poverty line, which is horrifically low and in this inflation economy, many families who make tens of thousands above the poverty line don’t qualify for free and reduced lunch, but it’s a strain to put kids in activities.”
“I’m not comfortable passing on the struggles of the district to individual families,” she added.
The trustees overwhelmingly opposed implementing these fees but had mixed reactions and various discussions pertaining to coaching cuts and $12 provided meals for students.
The third tier suggestion included cutting Nordic and alpine skiing. Goldhardt explained that the trustees could implement choices from each of the tiers and make amendments to proposals as they saw fit.
“The tiered suggestions from our secondary principals can and were substituted. Suggestions from each tier were both accepted and rejected. These cuts are not easy because they all impact a person in some way, shape, or form. However, just like our home budgets, we have to make choices and priorities with what we can and can’t purchase,” he wrote.
Goldhardt explained the budgetary situation has been years in the making and worsened by the effects of inflation. He added the problem will take a few years to adjust.
“This is going to be a 2–3-year process. There will be more budget cuts in future fiscal years. In addition to attrition, we will have a reduction in force take effect for the 2024-25 school year,” he wrote. “We would rather not do it, but we have to for the long-term financial health of the district. When we fully “right-size” the district, we will be in a better position to pay our employees higher rates and provide excellent benefits.”
The board is scheduled for another budget hearing on Wednesday, July 19 to continue discussions. Goldhardt explained there are undoubtedly challenges that come with budgetary issues but shared that he and the board are committed to doing what is right and working alongside the community to resolve the situation.
“It is never enjoyable to inherit a deficit, but rather than pointing fingers, my commitment to the trustees, district, and community is to address the issue openly and collaboratively fix it. This will be difficult work, but for the betterment of student learning and success, it must be done,” he wrote.
“Doing what is right is never easy, but it is always right. I take my role, and the trustees take their role overseeing the use of the people’s money very seriously.”