The Albany County School District is set to move forward without any major impacts to its budget after the 2021 legislative session ended Wednesday before resolving the issue of K-12 education funding.
Lawmakers were unable to agree on House Bill 173 before adjourning the session, and the bill was the last one standing among those put forward to address a deficit in the funding model. The state is projected to face a $300 million annual education funding shortfall and would be forced to draw from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to cover the difference.
School district officials have been preparing various budget projections in anticipation of the range of scenarios that could have emerged from the session.
Facing no immediate changes, then, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said during a school board work session Wednesday evening that the district will plan for a budget that’s about $1 million smaller next year than this year.
Changes to the district budget are expected because of lower enrollment, a shift in the health insurance model and a reduction in the external cost adjustment. Yennie told the board he didn’t expect to have to release any employees because of budgetary reasons. Rather, adjustments in personnel could be met through attrition and retirement.
“At this late stage, we are still in a very good position not to do reduction in force,” Yennie said.
The district won’t be continuing curriculum-based virtual education program in its current form, which means those teachers will have to be reassigned. That program was funded with federal money.
The Albany County Board of Trustees will still have decisions to make as it prepares a budget for the next fiscal year. Among them is whether to pass along to staff an expected 2% increase in health insurance costs. The district has been absorbing rising costs in recent years instead of increasing the employee obligation.
“That question will be raised at meet-and-confer in two weeks,” Yennie said, referring to the process of meeting with the Albany County Education Association.
Teacher hiring is complicated at the elementary level because enrollment varies between schools and students move into and out of specialized programs such as dual-language immersion and gifted and talented education. Yennie said he also didn’t know how many students would be re-enrolling next year after leaving the district for home school or virtual academies.
As lawmakers worked on HB 173, their disagreements included whether to include a conditional sales tax increase when state reserves fall below a certain point. Ultimately, a joint conference committee that met for several hours Wednesday couldn’t reach an agreement.
Meanwhile, the state is anticipating receiving about $300 million earmarked for schools from the latest federal relief package, the American Rescue Plan — how to spend that money is another point where the Wyoming House and Senate were in disagreement.
Lawmakers are planning to reconvene for a special session this summer, during which they’ll consider how to disburse federal funding.
Yennie said the education funding shortfall has not yet been resolved.
“We may have to make some harder decisions,” he said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll have to make those hard decisions this year, but it’s coming.”