LOVELL — Multiple policies that limit political expression within the school day were passed by the board of trustees of Big Horn County School District No. 2 last week.
As the policies have only been passed on first reading, they are not yet in policy and can be revised or rejected on further readings by the board. The board passed all policies unanimously.
Being added to school policy are a policy regarding the distribution of non-school-sponsored materials on school premises by students and employees and a policy regulating political campaigns and activities by students and employees.
The political campaigns activities policy bars employees of the school district from engaging in political activity during work hours or at school activities. This includes “conversations with intent to persuade, distributing or displaying political materials or wearing any garment or apparel that is considered political or partisan in nature,” the policy reads.
School district employees are free to engage in political activities outside of the school day and school activities as well as run and campaign for political office, as long as it does not interfere with their performance of their school duties.
School time, supplies and equipment may not be used for these efforts. Teachers and other school district employees may not use or recruit students during the school day or at school activities for a political purpose, the policy also states.
“Reading the news right now, there are already some cases out there where a teacher said the wrong thing in the classroom,” board member Dan Anderson said, “so it’s a good idea, I suppose.”
The distribution of non-school sponsored materials on school premises secures the right for those materials to be distributed after being reviewed by administration on a case-by-case basis.
Material will be rejected if it is deemed to be obscene, libelous or slanderous; advertises or promotes products and services not permitted to minors by law; advocates violence or other illegal conduct; constitutes insulting or fighting words; or otherwise presents a likelihood that it will cause disruption within the school day.
“We can’t just have someone come and distribute stuff to our students without going through our principals first,” board member Marianne Grant said.
It’s a welcome addition to the policy book, superintendent Doug Hazen said, as it’s a situation that occurs often.
“It’s something we need to be in control of,” Hazen said. “We’re the focal point of the community where we’re easy access to a lot of people really fast and a lot of people want us to distribute stuff.”
Tweaks were also made to existing policies. The board approved revisions to their academic freedom policy, which recognizes the right to teach and study controversial issues. Newly added is a clause calling on staff to be neutral on political issues and candidates.