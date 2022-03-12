JACKSON — After temporarily leasing modular units to Jackson Hole Children’s Museum, Teton County School District is now asking for the buildings back to use them to house its teachers.
The units allow children to practice art, learn science and play through after-school and summer programming.
School board members praised the museum’s mission at their Wednesday meeting, but ultimately said they had to find housing for district employees.
“We’re behind the 8-ball on the housing situation,” Trustee Jennifer Zung said, while Superintendent Gillian Chapman described the need for employee housing as “dire.”
“We will continue to partner with the Children’s Museum and support them as they look for their forever home,” Chapman said in a follow-up interview. “We are just desperate to have stable and affordable housing for our staff.”
If each trailer was bisected into two two-bedroom apartments, up to eight staffers could be housed, the board reasoned.
As Teton County School District No. 1 asks residents to back a $15 million employee housing project, taking back the trailers serves as a more immediate solution. Staff could potentially move in as early as December.
The museum, which first lost its home on King Street in 2019 (also to workforce housing development), has already been looking for a more permanent space.
It plans to apply for space in the county’s new property on Mercill Avenue, which Executive Director Ethan Lobdell described as the most promising of three options.
County officials should decide on Mercill tenants by mid-June.
But even if that comes together, the building isn’t set to be completed until January 2023. Museum officials hoped the school district could let them stay the extra six months.
“It’s been a phenomenal facility,” Lobdell told the Jackson Hole Daily, “and the school district has been an amazing partner, you know, just to be able to have the opportunity to bring our mission to the thousands of children of the county.”
The museum’s lease with the school district is up in May, and it appears the district will retain it on a monthly basis.
Lobdell is still unsure how much spring programming and summer camps will be impacted by the transition.
The trailers — which the schools would move closer to existing housing on East Deloney Avenue, on the south side of the Jackson Elementary School lawn — aren’t exactly move-in ready. But an RFP for services is in the works.
Lobdell’s requested extension to January isn’t in the cards, Chapman said, because the build-out needs to be completed by next winter.
The idea is that new hires “can sort of hang on for a couple of months while they wait for these to open,” the superintendent said.
“The four units that we have right now are very popular,” she said, “and we get inquiries all the time saying, ‘Any chance you’re going to have an opening?’”