CODY — Just five weeks into his new state job, Brian Schroeder has already decided he’s in it for the long haul based on the encouragement he has received.
At the Park County Republican Party convention on Saturday, Schroeder announced his intention to run for state superintendent of public instruction. Schroeder was appointed to the position by Gov. Mark Gordon in January.
Now, Schroeder may face a more uphill battle to election, as he will have to go before the voters to earn his vote.
Schroeder was one of three candidates recommended by the Wyoming Republican Party to Gordon.
In 2018, Jillian Balow, the incumbent state superintendent of public instruction, was reelected unopposed in the primary and general election. In 2014, she beat out second place finisher Sheryl Lain by a 35%-27% vote margin.
Schroeder delivered an emotional speech to the county party on Saturday. He said he chose to make his announcement to the group as a credit to their efforts inspiring him to run and get appointed.
“The reason I’m superintendent of education is thanks in large part to you folks,” Schroeder said to the audience, his voice choking up with emotion. “Since moving to Wyoming, it has been a strong mutual friendship since day one, especially here in Cody.”
Schroeder caught the attention of many from the Party after he gave a speech at an anti-vaccine mandate rally held in September in Cody. He said he never expected to get appointed, and found it “very touching” just to be considered.
“You can see the passion and conviction in this man,” said Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County Republican Party.
In his speech Saturday, Schroeder continued his fervent opposition to critical race theory and transgender rights.
“The schools here can be what schools used to be,” he said. “A place where kids feel safe, not where they have to worry about being shot. A place where they learn how to read and write, not where they learn where they’re at on the gender spectrum.”
In February, Schroeder spoke on behalf of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill in this year’s legislature that would have prohibited “biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” According to the Sheridan Press, Schroeder described transgender identities to the legislators as a symptom of societal issues.
Despite passing through the Senate on a 24-5 vote, the bill failed to receive introduction in the House.
Schroeder said he also attended a few education committee meetings at the legislature.
He said he has been doing his best to get a handle on the job that has had him working 13-hour days, 6-7 days per week for more than a month on the job.
Despite the rigor, Schroeder is taking his responsibilities in stride.
“Exciting, inspiring, overwhelming, very challenging, very demanding,” he said of the job.
He visited the three Park County school districts last week and will be traveling around the state to visit other school districts in the near future. A few weeks ago, he and Gov. Gordon surprised a paraprofessional in Newcastle with a Recognizing Inspiring School Employees national award.
“She had no idea,” he said.
Schroeder said Wyoming is poised to lead the nation in education, pointing out how the Cowboy State was No. 1 when it came to in-person class time during the pandemic.
To Schroeder, local schools should serve in connection, not conflict, with the home, and operate as a bridge to society.
“It means preparing our young people to be involved community members, successful business leaders, consequential public servants, active members of their local churches, and full citizens and great American patriots who love, not loathe, their country,” he said.
Schroeder stressed the importance of properly compensating teachers and providing them necessary support. He warned that there is a possibility a “teacher shortage” may hit the nation, a crisis that could reach “epic proportions” due to discontent throughout the field.
He also advocated for the importance of literacy and maintaining “philosophical integrity” in the classroom, citing a few examples of school districts in other states that held white privilege training.
“This is why we must stand against such heretical philosophies as critical race theory,” he said.
Schroeder promoted the idea that only certain viewpoints of history are worth considering, but also said “students need to learn to think.”
“The priority for our schools is the parents, the teachers and our students,” he said. “This is worth fighting for, which is why I’ve chosen this time and this place to declare my candidacy.”