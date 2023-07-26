The Shadwell brothers, Shepard, left front, and Holland begin an experiment to test the pH levels of lemonade on Saturday, July 23, 2023 inside the Curiosity Cube near the University of Wyoming Centennial Complex. At the end of the experiment, the levels were different than normal lemonade due to added baking soda and hot temperatures.
Standing out from the university’s uniformed landscape, the blue, yellow, and purple shipping container known as the Curiosity Cube stood apart from campus on Saturday, July 23, 2023, near the University of Wyoming Centennial Complex.
Audra DeMariano, Curiosity Cube coordinator for Milipore Sigma, provides introductions and a brief overview of the Curiosity Cube on Saturday, July 23, 2023, near the University of Wyoming Centennial Complex.
The Curiosity Cube travels all across the country, with a sister shipping container even located in Europe. At the end of their time in the Cube, students are encouraged to leave a note of what they’re curious about to travel with the shipping container on to its next destination.
One experiment included using handheld microscopes to examine and identify various bacteria and germs in common biological materials on Saturday, July 23, 2023 inside the Curiosity Cube near the University of Wyoming Centennial Complex.
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Rachelle Trujillo/Laramie Boomerang
Passers-by going down East Willett Drive on Saturday might have noticed a sharp contrast in the University of Wyoming’s typically brown and gold campus landscape, thanks to a brightly-colored shipping container set up outside the UW Centennial Complex.
The shipping container is known as the Curiosity Cube, a 22 feet by 10 feet space designed to take science on-the-go to communities across the United States. Milipore Sigma is the life-science company behind the Cube, with the goal of making science fun and accessible through various experiments offered to kids and their families.
Audra DeMariano, Curiosity Cube coordinator for Milipore Sigma, said the global company travels across the nation and recruits scientists from local offices to help lead experiments for the students. She added that Laramie just so happens to have a Milipore Sigma office of its own, and the volunteer-scientists here do a great job of sharing the love of science with local students.
“They take time out of their workday, and their weekends, to come and volunteer at the Curiosity Cube and teach their community about science,” she said.
During DeMariano’s travels across the U.S. with the Curiosity Cube, she said Laramie is a favorite spot for her.
“I really love the community connections I get to witness in each city. Laramie is special, as well,” she said. “I request to come here each year. It’s really lovely to see how the community comes together through science.”
This year, the Curiosity Cube’s experiments pertain to germs, viruses and contamination testing.
“We’ve got new technology this year at the Cube. Students use a sugar meter to test whether or not there’s enough sugar in a lemonade sample that’s been prepared. At the surface contamination experiment, they use VR headsets to explore a virtual classroom and look for different bacteria and viruses found on common surfaces and how to properly not spread those,” she said.
“We also have hand-held microscopes this year, and the kids are able to look at three different environmental samples and discover the different contaminants inside and through that, they learn about how environmentalists try to keep trash out of our beautiful, lovely landscapes.”
All in all, DeMariano said it’s all about teaching the kids “how to be better global citizens.”
On Saturday, UW associate professor of art and art history Shelby Shadwell visited the Cube with his two sons, Shepard, 10, and Holland, 7. Shadwell said the two boys were “most likely” a pair of future scientists.
“I liked the pH levels with the lemonade,” Shepard shared after their time in the Cube ended. “It was not made very well compared to normal lemonade. There’s probably bacteria in it.”
“It could make you sick,” Holland added. The younger brother said, for him, the best part was the VR set.
The trio stumbled upon the Cube during a bike ride, and while he was excited for his sons to participate, Shelby Shadwell said that he even learned a bit more about the scientific community in Laramie for himself.
“I loved finding it just on a whim. It’s a really cool thing. I learned about the science labs that are local in town, so it’s cool,” he said.
The Curiosity Cube was in town from last Thursday to Tuesday with other stops at Laramie Montessori Charter School, Adventure Kids Summer Camp, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Albany County Public Library.
“Anytime families want to come see us, there is no charge,” DeMariano said. “That is because our mission is to make science more accessible and reachable for families who may not get the chance to work with a virtual reality set at home or in their own classroom.”
“We really try to not only make science accessible, but we want it to be fun and a new experience for families.”
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.