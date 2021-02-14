Albany County School District #1 (ACSD) Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie announces that Scott James has been named as the Human Resources Director of ACSD, pending final board approval at the Jan. 13 board meeting. James moved from his current position as the state and federal grants director to the new position effective Jan. 4.
"The Director of Human Resources position is an exciting opportunity,” James said. “I'm eager to begin supporting current employees and future employees to reach district and community goals."
The responsibilities of the director of human resources include, but are not limited to, recruiting and hiring employees throughout the district, offering leadership and advice to executive teams on personnel policies, coordinating with state and federal agencies regarding employee leave and benefit programs, and managing grievances and handling arbitration and mediation for cases that requite attention.
Prior to accepting this position, James served as the director of state and federal programs for ACSD since July 2018.
Before starting work at ACSD, James spent 10 years as the director of instruction and assessment for Platte County School District No.1. Additionally, James has seven years of experience as a high school principal, serving at Glenrock High School and Middle School and Wheatland High School.
Prior to being named principal, James was the associate principal for Wheatland High School. Before that, James spent seven years as a science teacher at East Junior High School in Rock Springs and South Middle School in Grand Forks, N.D.
