The search is underway for a new chief of the Laramie Police Department. An open house where community members can meet with the candidates is tentatively planned for Sept. 22.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang File

Laramie city officials and some from the community have begun a process of searching for a new person to lead the Laramie Police Department.

The new police chief will replace Dale Stalder, who retired Friday after leading the department for more than 13 years and working in law enforcement for 42 years.

Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder retired Friday after a 42-year career in law enforcement, the last 13 as chief for the LPD.

