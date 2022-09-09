Laramie city officials and some from the community have begun a process of searching for a new person to lead the Laramie Police Department.
The new police chief will replace Dale Stalder, who retired Friday after leading the department for more than 13 years and working in law enforcement for 42 years.
“His leadership has been phenomenal for the department,” said Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan. “His commitment to the community is so noteworthy. Those are big shoes to fill, but I’m confident we’re going to fill that with a confident, capable (person).”
The firm Public Sector Search & Consulting is helping the city conduct its search for a new chief. The firm advertised the position nationally from late June through the last week of August and received more than 20 applications.
“I think that’s a testament to the great legacy Stalder has left and to the strong integrity of our community,” Jordan said of the number of applicants.
She explained that from those applications, the firm chose a group of seven semifinalists based experience.
A representative from Public Sector Search & Consulting declined a request to give specifics on how the semifinalists were chosen.
The online job posting for the position included a list of preferred qualities such as experience as a law enforcement leader, educational background and training in law enforcement, Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and a willingness to solve problems collaboratively.
While Jordan will have the final say on who to hire in Stalder’s place, there are opportunities for public input built into the application process.
Two panels of Laramie community members began the process of interviewing semifinalists Wednesday. The panels are made up of representatives from community groups such as Cathedral Home for Children, Laramie SAFE Project and the Albany County Mental Health Board, Jordan said.
There also were representatives from University of Wyoming, Laramie City Council, the Albany County Attorney’s Office, Laramie Police Department and local EMS and fire departments.
The panels will help narrow down the pool of applicants for further interviews later in the process, Jordan said. The consulting firm also plans to host a community open house where residents can meet the finalists and share input.
The open house is tentatively scheduled for sometime in the late afternoon or early evening Sept. 22. More information on the event will soon be available online at cityoflaramie.org.
Until a new police chief is hired, Assistant Police Chief Robert Terry is leading the department.