U.S. Forest Service logo

Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain unit will go into effect today Feb. 1, 2023, to protect resources in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Seasonally-restricted routes consist of all roads on Pole Mountain except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas, as well as Forest Roads 719 and 719.A. Signage and swinging gates are used to ensure easy identification of closed areas.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus