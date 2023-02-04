CHEYENNE — The House Revenue Committee killed a second bill that would have repealed obscenity promotion exceptions for educational institutions, libraries and museums.

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, sponsored House Bill 87, which was an exact replica of a bill filed by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, after a proposed amendment passed removing child pornography definition additions. Steinmetz requested her bill be pulled after hearing testimony on Wednesday in the Senate Education Committee, making Ward’s bill the last opportunity for legislation this year.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus