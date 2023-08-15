Emhoff and ranger IFOT

Laura Jones, Grand Teton National Park vegetation ecologist, guides Second Gentleman Doug Emnoff through native sagebrush habitat in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 9, 2023.

 Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile

MOOSE — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff announced last Wednesday a $44 million investment in National Park Service climate-resilient conservation projects, including protection of troubled whitebark pine.

With the Teton Range as a backdrop, Emhoff said President Joe Biden’s new earmark for his “Investing in America Agenda” will “improve our parks, protect endangered species, provide clean air and water for all Americans.” The funds will enable 43 projects to make parks and communities in 39 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands more resilient to climate change.

