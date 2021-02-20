Following the success of the Downtown Restaurant Payroll Grant in December 2020, Laramie Main Street is once again partnering with United Way of Albany County to bring a second round of grant funds. Donations from ANB Bank, The Mortgage Source Inc. and Ivinson Memorial Hospital helped make this second grant possible, along with individual donations from John Nutter, Suzanne Lewis, and many other generous community-minded individuals.
The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact small Laramie businesses, with many experiencing reduced foot traffic and a decrease in sales. This grant is intended to alleviate concern related to payroll expenses for businesses within the designated historic district. The first round of payroll grants was able to support 21 downtown eating and drinking establishments, which collectively employ 90 full-time employees and 287 part-time employees.
Any businesses in the Downtown Development Authority boundaries, as defined in Laramie Main Street’s by-laws as its service area, are encouraged to apply for grant funds by Feb. 22. Funds will be dispersed by Feb. 25. Preference will be given to businesses with decreased sales, and businesses who are following health orders outlined by the State of Wyoming Governor’s Office and Albany County Public Health. The grant application can be found at http://www.laramiemainstreet.org/grants. Businesses who received first round grant funding will not be eligible to apply again.
"The United Way of Albany County is excited to see a second round of payroll grants for local downtown businesses,” said Evelyn Edson, executive director. “We feel that healthy community non-profits and thriving local business go hand in hand.
“For years, our local restaurants and businesses have provided immeasurable support to our nonprofits, from hosting events to donating fundraiser items. United Way’s hope is that we can repay this generosity and help business owners maintain jobs.”
Anne Alexander, University of Wyoming Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and United Way of Albany County Board Secretary, went further.
“These are unprecedented times; I think we need to do everything we can to help,” Alexander said.
“It is awesome to see individuals in our community come together so quickly to support our local businesses in their time of need. I think everyone realizes how much character these establishments and the people working for them bring to the Downtown, and we all get the opportunity to benefit from it. I am grateful for everyone who stepped up to help our beloved businesses weather the storm,” said Bailey Payton, Main Street program coordinator.
Individuals interested in contributing to the grant program can visit laramiemainstreet.org to make a tax-deductible donation.
ABOUT THE LARAMIE CHAMBER BUSINESS ALLIANCE
For businesses outside the historic district, Covid Relief Grants are available through the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at https://laramie.org/covidrelief-grants-loans/
Laramie Main Street Alliance, a 501(c) 3 strives to preserve historic Downtown Laramie while enhancing its social and economic vitality.
ABOUT THE UNITED WAY OF ALBANY COUNTY
The mission of United Way of Albany County is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another. Learn more at: https://unitedwayalbanycounty.org