Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands with lawmakers

Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands as he is introduced before Gov. Mark Gordon’s speech to a joint session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — All of the election policy proposals put forward by Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his team will be considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee during the current interim period between sessions.

Members of the committee approved a motion Tuesday to draft bills for them to consider before the 2024 budget session. They will address durational residency requirements for voter registration, school district trustee oath timeline clarifications and prohibiting private funding of elections. They will also hear more on Wyoming’s voter intimidation and poll watcher laws and bring back a political expenditures bill that died in the most recent general session due to public testimony outside of the Secretary of State’s Office.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

