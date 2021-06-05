Two trumpeter swans gracefully glide across the small pond surrounded by dense wetland vegetation. Green-winged teals, coots and American widgeons scurry about, dipping and dabbling in the water in their quest for dinner. The swans, by comparison, are calm and serene. Eventually they ease to shallower water and proceed to preen their feathers until one of them takes a nap swan style. It splays its long neck across its back, looking like a unique swan-yoga stance. Its neck blends in with the body making the bird look headless.
It is early evening and the weather is ideal for a slow wander along the Green River at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. While not exactly a short jaunt from Laramie, this oasis on the prairie is worth a pause when traveling to Yellowstone National Park or other areas of northwest Wyoming. Wyoming is full of such jewels that are well worth exploring.
I have a soft spot on my heart for this 27,000-acre refuge that forms a corridor along 36 miles of the Green River below Fontenelle Reservoir, which is where camping is available. I worked here the summer after my high school graduation as a member of the Youth Conservation Corps. I confess that was years ago — well before cell phones, GPS, and other such devices many take for granted now. Our crew built campgrounds at the reservoir, cleaned latrines and did other low-skill jobs while living in barracks at the refuge. I watched wildlife biologists in action and made the decision to pursue it as my career. Prior to that job, wildlife biology wasn’t even on my radar.
Today the refuge is much more civilized than when I lived here. Back then visitors were rare and, consequently, facilities were minimal.
Now there’s a visitor’s center at the refuge headquarters. Well-kept gravel roads provide an auto tour route with numerous pull-outs for wildlife viewing near the river and along the wetlands. Hiking paths provide a chance to get out and wander both next to the river and through the adjacent sagebrush prairie.
Tom Koerner, refuge manager, said Seedskadee is a unique and special place for those wanting to avoid crowds and take their time to float the river, hike the trails or drive the auto tour.
“Hardly a day goes by that I don’t see something unique and interesting,” Koerner said. “Just yesterday I watched a pair of river otters floating down the river.”
The refuge is home to about 27 otters but getting a glimpse of them is rare. They are shy and elusive and tend to vanish at the first hint of human presence. Koerner recalled one especially exceptional moment when he watched one adult otter with five young.
“The otters were floating in a line,” Koerner recalled. “They were fishing for crayfish along the shore. I could hear them crunching as they ate and made their way along the shoreline. It was certainly a sight to remember.”
The refuge was established in 1965 to offset the loss of wildlife habitat resulting from reservoir development in the Colorado River Drainage, which includes the Green River. Thanks to a system of ditches that divert water from the river, the refuge supports about 1,000 acres of wetlands that are some of the most productive in the state of Wyoming. Koerner credits much of that productivity to the establishment of robust sego pondweed, a species of vegetation that attracts waterfowl and shorebirds.
Another treat on the refuge, in addition to the swans, otters, and other waterfowl, are the high number of moose. Koerner said they have about 20 to 25 moose on the refuge.
“That comes to about one moose per mile,” Koerner said. “The chance of seeing a moose if you float the river or take a hike is pretty high.”
I scored during one of my recent wanderings at the refuge, spotting a bull moose lounging on the bank while a magpie hopped across its back. I scored again when wandering through the cottonwoods and spotted a blob high in the branches. It was a porcupine, doing its best sloth impression, just hanging out on a crook in the tree. And, yet another time, I really felt lucky when I spotted one of those shy otters; it moved in slinky-fashion on the bank and then dived in the river out of sight.
Fishing is allowed all along the refuge and fly-fishers are common even though this stretch of the Green River has a reputation as being tough to actually catch fish; to compensate, the fish have some good size to them. In the upper two-thirds of the refuge only artificial flies and lures can be used and the creel limit is one trout per day or in possession. In that section, all trout less than 20 inches in length must be released immediately.
History buffs are also attracted to Seedskadee. A short hiking path leads visitors to the Lombard Ferry where a replica of the horse-drawn ferry provides a visual aid to imagine what it was like, back in 1840s, to cross the river along the Oregon and Mormon trails.
More information on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge and maps of the area are available at: www.fws.gov/refuge/Seedskadee.