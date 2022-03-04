CHEYENNE — Senators passed several bills concerning election law on second reading Thursday.
House Bill 49, “Election reporting requirements,” passed with minimal discussion Thursday after extensive debate in the Committee of the Whole Wednesday. The bill would require organizations that receive more than $1,000 for election spending to file with the Secretary of State’s office, and would provide penalties for failure to do so.
On Wednesday, legislators debated how many people involved would constitute a political organization, some saying that two people in a coffee shop could meet that definition. Others wondered how the proposed legislation would affect things like campaign mailers during an election.
As written, HB 49 would “require organizations to file a statement of formation for the purpose of reporting political expenditures, and would increase the threshold for an independent expenditure or electioneering communication requiring an itemized statement.” Failure to do so could include a civil penalty of $500 per day for the period of failure to report.
Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, said on Wednesday that he would vote against the bill.
“My biggest concern is, where it refers to, ‘influencing an election’,” James said. “I don’t know about the rest of you, but if I see someone’s voting record, that would influence me. … That is where the limitation on people’s free speech would come in.”
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said the legislation could cause a chilling effect on the free speech rights of those seeking to get involved in campaigning at the local level.
”(There are) three men in a coffee shop. Say their fourth buddy shows up and says, ‘Hey guys, did you know there is a new law in Wyoming that says if we do this, we’ve got to go through all this paperwork and we could be fined all this money? Maybe we shouldn’t do this because we don’t know enough about all this, and we don’t want to hire an attorney to tell us how to get around this law’,” Biteman said.
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said that an existing law is already on the books regarding campaign reports, and that HB 49 clarifies it. He continued that HB 49 would not prevent any candidate from posting voting records, or otherwise sending out mailers including issue-based information.
“It does not stop facts from coming out in any way,” Driskill said, continuing that during a campaign, there is already no stopping the release of both factual and questionable information.
“We all know there are variances between the way you spin it,” Driskill said.
Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said that current statutes don’t provide as much clarity, or a penalty for violation, as HB 49, so he said he favors the clarification. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said that constituents often ask him who is behind campaign materials during an election, and while the legislation is not perfect, he would support it.
“There is a lot of concern out there by people in my neighborhood, saying, ‘Who is doing this?’” Landen said. “I hope we are ready for what is coming this next (election) year. … We are going to have more dark money spent in the state of Wyoming than ever before in the history of the state. I just wonder if we are ready for it, and I hope this helps. I don’t know if it will.”
The bill passed without objection on second reading.
Senators also passed House Bill 52, “Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” on second reading Thursday. HB 52 would authorize the preparation and processing of absentee ballots before an election, but by an amendment made in the House, would also include a felony penalty for anyone found to be sharing election results.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, proposed an amendment that would allow for each candidate or candidate’s committee chairperson or treasurer to “observe the preparation and processing of absentee ballots, provided that no confidential information or results of absentee ballots shall be made known to or observable by the candidate, committee chairperson or treasurer.”
Steinmetz withdrew her amendment after several legislators spoke against it.
“The intent of the bill is to give our county clerks extra time to process ballots” without changing the process of counting ballots, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said. The amendment would change that process.
“You can imagine how the behavior of people running for office, how that completely changes the dynamic, if you can literally observe these absentee ballots before Election Day,” Boner said. “We’ve all run for office. How would that change your final days before the election?”
Perkins offered similar concerns.
“Allowing candidates to go in and observe, we are not talking about independent observers”, he said.
House Bill 80, “Campaign Reports-Amendments,” also passed without discussion on second reading Thursday. HB 80 would require all campaigns and political action committees to file an itemized statement of contributions and expenditures with the Secretary of State, and would remove a requirement that limited the reports to only funds that were expended by the campaign. Similarly, the penalty for violation would be $500 per day beginning on the date of the final order and ending when the report is filed.