CHEYENNE — Despite a unanimous vote of approval by the Senate Education Committee last week, a bill intending to keep critical race theory from being taught in Wyoming classrooms split the Senate in the committee of the whole.
Legislators still moved Senate File 103 forward Monday afternoon, but not without adopting an amendment to adjust the scope of the legislation and removing the words “critical race theory.” Instead, it states instruction shall not include American institutions and ideals that promote divisions or hatred on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or origin.
Bill sponsor Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, approved of the amendment and said the bill was necessary in order to prevent teachers from providing students information with a jaded lens, and to encourage them to stay factual.
“It does not dictate books, it does not dictate subjects,” he said. “It does not tell a teacher what to teach, what text to use or what they can talk about. There’s a perception out there that we’re trying to shape what’s being taught, and that’s not true.”
He said they were really trying to shape the manner in which it’s taught.
“For example, when we were in committee, we talked about slavery in this country,” he continued. “And I would argue that that is a good and bad story. There were some bad people who had slaves. There were good people who didn’t have slaves. But the U.S. ended slavery in the country, and ended it in a lot of other countries around the world, so there’s some positives that came out of it, too.”
He was publicly supported by Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who said he did believe there were individuals genuinely trying to create racial hatred and to hold people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. But he said that was not reasonable.
He said the younger generation should not be continually punished for the sins it did not commit, as the country continually tries to live up to the ideals it was founded on.
In opposition, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said while the nation is a great country to be very proud of, it is always good to hear the other side. He considers education opening minds and broadening horizons.
Outside of his views on the philosophies of teaching, he did bring attention to the structure of the Constitution and their responsibilities to uphold the customs. He said he wanted his fellow senators to encourage the Wyoming Legislature to stay out of the space of prescribing textbooks or curriculums, and instead grant the power to the localities.
“There’s a lot that we could learn in this room,” he said. “One thing I think we could learn is that we are not the school board.”
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said it was no longer about students having the opportunity to share their point of view on life or having an open dialogue, though. It was about preventing a lie.
“I was put into office by a majority of white voters, so I can say, having traveled all over this country, I’ve never seen or felt systemic racism,” she said. “Everybody in my immediate family has black skin, and when we talk, we can’t remember a time like what’s being taught in critical race theory.”
She said allowing the theory to be taught in public schools was scary, because not only was it divisive, but it allowed people of color to discriminate against whites.
“And that, to me, is evil,” she concluded.
Other senators stepped forward to share their differing experiences with inclusivity, freedom in education and the future of the Legislature’s role, but it concluded with a majority vote. The Committee of the Whole granted a favorable recommendation, and it will be considered for second reading by the Senate.