CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Senate committee has moved forward three bills addressing a trio of controversial issues: transgender student-athletes in women’s sports, educational transparency and critical race theory.
The pieces of legislation have received considerable criticism during Senate Education Committee public testimony throughout the session, but are supported by newly-appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. While he has said state intervention is necessary, stakeholders argue all three are examples of government overreach.
Senate File 51 was the first bill considered by legislators Wednesday morning in the committee. A vote could not be taken Monday because of extensive public testimony, which took up the entire two-hour slot of the meeting. University of Wyoming student-athletes and other advocates made the case the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would discriminate against transgender women and girls who want to compete, but the sponsor said it was simply meant to level the playing field.
“It’s just a fight to keep everything equal as it should be and still give everybody their own lane,” said sponsor Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston.
The legislation prohibits biological males from participating in sports designated for females in public schools, as well as creates penalties for violators. To make a decision as to whether an individual can play, a statement of a student’s biological sex on an official birth certificate is considered to have correctly stated the student’s biological sex at birth if the statement was filed at or near the time of birth.
For students who might want to participate on an athletic team, Schuler suggested coed recreational sports or “transgender athletes can still compete as males if they wish.”
Testimony carried over into the next meeting to fight against this sentiment, but only ACLU Wyoming advocate Sabrina King was allowed to finish her prepared speech in opposition of the bill. She told senators it would put federal Title IX funding at risk, lead to possible litigation and cause harm to transgender students who want to participate in their communities.
Nonetheless, it was voted to head to the Senate floor 3-2.
“I come down in favor of the bill,” Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper said before he voted. “I think it’s necessary. And I think ultimately, the courts will have a degree of common sense on the biological realities, and it will be upheld by the courts.”
Following the vote, representatives from ACLU Wyoming and The Trevor Project released statements condemning the committee’s approval.
“Transgender and nonbinary youth living in Wyoming need to be supported, not excluded,” said Sam Ames, director for advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project. “These young people already face higher rates of bullying and suicide risk compared to their peers, and bills such as this one will only cause them further harm. We urge lawmakers to stop sending the message to LGBTQ youth that they do not belong and focus on the real problems facing Wyoming today.”
But SF 51 was not the only divisive legislation committee members voted on. Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, brought forward the Civics Transparency Act, which has been publicly supported by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and her successor.
Driskill said the bill is an effort to address constituent concerns regarding transparency in education as well as promote learning the principles of the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions, the fight for women’s suffrage and that it is wrong to be unfair to anyone or treat anyone differently because of their race or ethnicity.
The largest portion of the bill is dedicated to requirements for school districts on publishing their materials. Teachers are responsible for sharing a list of all learning materials and activities each year, organized at minimum by school, grade and subject area. This includes guest lectures, websites and any content parents might want to overlook.
Although educational advocates said they were not against communicating openly with parents and transparency, they said the burden of publishing every piece of material is not feasible. Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson said he doesn’t want micromanagement, but also explained if there are issues with lessons, reading materials or curriculum, there is already a system in place to hold teachers responsible.
“I have to be licensed and certified, and am, to teach in the state of Wyoming,” he testified. “I am evaluated annually, per statute, per district policy. If there were concerns about what I was doing in a classroom with my students, there’s a procedure in place to address that. It’s called teacher evaluation. So, think about the unintended consequence of this bill. It’s hugely demoralizing and insulting.”
But a parent from Laramie County School District 1 said the process doesn’t always work out the way it was intended. Heather Smith said she was continually shut out by district administrators and trustees when asking questions and eventually pulled two of her daughters out of school because of curriculum concerns.
“The school board ignores us most of the time,” she said. “And it’s just been such a struggle and a fight.”
After hearing the public testimony for more than an hour, Republican senators on the Education Committee expressed their support of the transparency angle of the bill and passed it 4-1.