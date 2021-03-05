An Utah man learned his fate for crimes he committed: a 206-230 year sentence handed down.
Mark Douglas Burns, 70, of Ogden, Utah, was sentenced this past Feb. 17 by Albany County Second Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken for the 1996 sexual assault of a Laramie resident.
Burns plead guilty to four counts of sexual assault in the first degree; one count of burglary; and one count of kidnapping-confinement. He received a sentence of 206 – 230 years incarceration.
ABOUT THE CASE
In May 2015, after DNA entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) linked nine cases to the same offender, several law enforcement agencies in Utah and Wyoming created a task force to collaborate on their cold case investigations.
Through the collaborative efforts of the task force, and the assistance of the Cold Justice program, Mark Douglas Burns was arrested Sept. 25, 2019 in Ogden, Utah.
Joel Senior, a former Laramie Police Department Detective who had been working on Laramie’s cold case for several years, worked with the task force and traveled to Utah with Laramie Police Department Officer Matt Leibovitz for the arrest of Burns and collection of evidence.