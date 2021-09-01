Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• Sherry Smith, 67, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
• Jesus Ortega, 57, Arizona, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Kaleb Fackrell, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible criminal entry, property destruction.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
• Salvatore Formisano, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• 2:27 p.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 2:40 p.m., 2900 block of County Shop Rd., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 8:51 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
• 2:15 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and Bradley St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:42 a.m., Albany County area, motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 1:14 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 3:01 p.m., Albany County area, grass/wildland fire.
• 3:45 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, animal bite.
• 9:43 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
• 1:13 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 3:17 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. Fourth St., emergency.
• 8:44 p.m., Moose Meadow Road, emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• 1:11 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and Huron St., emergency.
• 9:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
• 10:55 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 11:31 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 2:17 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency.
• 4:49 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:03 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., burglary/vehicle.
• 7:19 p.m., 2000 block of Franklin St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:09 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., shoplifting.
• 11:06 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:11 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.
• 11:17 p.m., 100 block of W. Lewis St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
• 3:13 a.m., 500 block of S. Seventh St., dead body found.
• 8:01 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 8:21 a.m., 700 block of Evans St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 9:38 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., vandalism.
• 10:56 a.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism.
• 12:21 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 1:14 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 1:24 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Russell St., accident.
• 2:41 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., hit and run.
• 3:17 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 3:47 p.m., 600 block of N. Cedar St., animal bite.
• 6:01 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., traffic hazard.
• 7:34 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., burglary/residence.
• 11:02 p.m., 1900 block of Van Buren St., theft.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
• 1:13 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 1:36 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 2:21 a.m., 600 block of N. 11th St., interference/resisting arrest.
• 2:22 a.m., 3600 block E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:10 a.m., 2200 W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary/business.
• 8:30 a.m., 400 block of N. Sixth St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:28 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave., theft.
• 2:22 p.m., 3500 block of S. Third St., theft.
• 3:09 p.m., 1500 block of Barratt St., hit and run.
• 3:17 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. Fourth St., theft.
• 5:37 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., theft of services.
• 7:12 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., burglary/vehicle.
• 7:53 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., accident.
• 11:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.